Your Child’s Health Matters – Free Annual Checkups For Those Under 21

Are you wondering if you can take your child into the clinic for their Child and Teen Checkups health check? Is your child overdue for shots or need a sport physical?

It’s a complicated answer!

What’s most important is to stay connected to your child’s doctor. When a child needs to be seen in the office, clinics are taking steps to make sure it’s as safe as possible. Some offices have separated “sick” and “well” areas of their clinic. Other clinics have well children come in at a different time or day than other patients. Some clinics offer telehealth video visits. Call your child’s clinic to find out what they’re doing to keep children safe.

Here are some of the reasons why a child might need to go into the clinic:

Children newborn through age 2 are especially high priority due to their growth, development and need for shots

To stay up to date with shots including booster shots

For hearing and vision screenings

To monitor growth, blood pressure, and other vital signs

To check labs such as for anemia

To check on developmental milestones

For depression and anxiety screening

For routine lead testing ​

Shots need to be given on a specific schedule to be effective. Don’t let your child fall behind!

Keeping your child’s smile bright and shiny is important too! Dental offices are starting to open up, but it might take some time before your child can get in to see the dentist. In the meantime, keep up with good dental care! Start by wiping down baby’s mouth after every feeding, even before teeth appear. Once baby has a tooth, start brushing twice a day and make an appointment to see the dentist.

For great dental care, brush teeth twice a day and floss once a day, as soon as two teeth are touching. Watch the number of sugary snacks and drinks, too. Sugar is a major contributor to cavities.

Keep in mind, whenever you have concerns about your child’s dental, medical or mental health, call the clinic. You don’t have to wait until the next well child check-up to ask your question or talk about a concern.

The Child and Teen Checkups Staff is here to help! We can answer questions, help you find and set up a medical or dental appointment or find other resources. Please call us, Monday – Friday 8am-4:30pm (612) 348-5131.