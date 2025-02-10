You May Qualify For MinnesotaCare – Find Out Today

Don’t wait! Find out today if you qualify for MinnesotaCare health insurance.

MinnesotaCare is lower-cost health insurance for you and your family. If you qualify, you can sign up any time of the year. Enrollment is always open for MinnesotaCare.

Free help is available from a person called a navigator. Navigators speak your language, live in your community and help you find health insurance. They can help you find out if you’re eligible for MinnesotaCare and submit your application. You do not have to pay for their services.

Connect with a navigator who can help you sign up for MinnesotaCare or find other health insurance options. To find a navigator near you, go to https://mnsure.org and click on the “Assister Directory.”

You may be eligible for MinnesotaCare if you live in Minnesota, meet the income limits and don’t have affordable health insurance. As long as you live in Minnesota today, you can find out if you qualify.

To meet the income limits for MinnesotaCare, a family of four can have an annual income of up to $62,400. A single person can earn up to $30,120 a year. The income limits depend on how many people live with you.

Some people with MinnesotaCare pay low monthly premiums and copayments. The highest premium this year is $28 per person each month. Depending on your income, MinnesotaCare may be free.

Having health insurance is an important part of keeping you and your family healthy. That’s because health insurance pays for medical appointments and medications. It makes it easier to get the health care you and your family need.

MinnesotaCare is designed to help you and your family get the health care coverage you need. That includes:

Immunizations and vaccines

Annual checkups

Prescription medications

Emergency care

Mental health care

Substance use disorder treatment

Dental services

Vision services

Translation and interpreter services

And more

If you’re over 65 and can’t get Medicare, you may be able to get MinnesotaCare.

Going without health insurance could wipe out your family budget if you get sick or have an accident.

Your health matters, and your family’s health matters. Getting health insurance and regular medical care can help you and your family stay healthy.

Find out today if you qualify for MinnesotaCare.

For more information about MinnesotaCare, visit https://mn.gov/dhs/minnesotacare.