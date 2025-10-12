XP Lee’s Historic Win Brings New Leadership and a Renewed Commitment to Equity in District 34B

In a decisive victory that underscores both the growing diversity and evolving priorities of Minnesota’s electorate, XP Lee won the District 34B special election on Tuesday, capturing 60.8% of the vote against Republican challenger Ruth Bittner’s 39.1%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. His win not only secures another seat for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party but also returns the Minnesota House of Representatives to a 67-67 split, setting the stage for an especially consequential legislative session.

When Lee was sworn in on Friday, September 26, 2025, surrounded by family, supporters, and fellow legislators, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for District 34B — one built on resilience, community, and a deeply personal story that embodies the American Dream.

From Refugee Beginnings to Minnesota Leadership

Lee’s journey to the state legislature is one defined by perseverance and purpose. Born in a refugee camp in Southeast Asia, Lee and his family fled violence and upheaval in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. They arrived in the United States when he was just 10 months old, seeking safety and opportunity in a new land. “My story is proof of what’s possible in our country and our state,” Lee said during his victory remarks. “I was born in a refugee camp, and my family came to this country when I was 10 months old. I worked hard in school, followed my passion for values-driven work, became a union member, and I have been serving my community in every way I can”.

Growing up in Minnesota, Lee witnessed firsthand both the challenges and the promise of the American immigrant experience. His parents worked tirelessly to provide for their children, instilling in him a strong sense of responsibility, community, and gratitude. Those values guided Lee throughout his life — from his time as a student to his career in public service — and now fuel his approach to policymaking in the state legislature.

A Career Built on Equity and Public Service

Before his election to the House, Lee built a career dedicated to advancing health equity and community well-being. As a health equity analyst with the Minnesota Department of Health, he worked on policies aimed at reducing disparities in healthcare access, improving public health outcomes, and ensuring that historically underserved communities received the resources and representation they deserved.

His work in government is marked by a deep understanding of the social and structural factors that shape health and opportunity — from housing and education to employment and access to healthcare. Lee has been particularly passionate about addressing barriers faced by immigrant and refugee families, a mission rooted in his own lived experience.

Lee’s public service extends beyond state government. He previously served on the Brooklyn Park City Council, where he championed policies around affordable housing, small business support, and public safety. As a council member, he was known for his ability to bring diverse voices to the table and build consensus on tough issues — qualities that earned him widespread respect across the political spectrum.

A Campaign Grounded in Community and Legacy

Lee’s path to the House was shaped by tragedy as well as opportunity. The District 34B seat was left vacant following the death of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, who was killed along with her husband in their home on June 14. Hortman, a highly respected figure in Minnesota politics, had been a mentor and ally to Lee. His campaign — and now his tenure — is dedicated to honoring her memory.

“I have never lost sight of the situation that brought us to this moment, and I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy,” Lee said on election night. His message resonated with voters, many of whom were still mourning Hortman’s loss but eager to see her vision for the district carried forward.

House DFL Caucus Leader Zack Stephenson echoed that sentiment, calling Lee “a fantastic member of our team” and praising his journey. “He’s a union member, a father, and a testament to what’s possible when we make sure we don’t leave anyone behind. His story is the American Dream”.

Looking Ahead: Priorities and Promise

As Lee begins his legislative work, he has pledged to focus on expanding opportunity for working families, improving access to healthcare and education, and addressing the root causes of inequality. “Every family in Minnesota deserves those opportunities. Right now, those opportunities are getting too far out of reach,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make a brighter future a reality for all of us”.

With the House now evenly split, Lee’s presence could prove pivotal in shaping key legislative priorities. But beyond the politics, his victory represents something larger — a reaffirmation of Minnesota’s commitment to inclusivity, equity, and representation.

As a refugee-turned-public servant, a father, and a champion for community, XP Lee’s story is more than a political milestone. It’s a reminder of the power of resilience, the promise of opportunity, and the enduring belief that government can — and should — work for everyone.