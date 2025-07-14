William O’Brien State Park Day Use Area Reopens With New Accessibility Improvements

Thanks to state Get Out MORE funds and to bonding money, the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area at William O’Brien State Park opened with Riverway Campground and day use area improvements that will allow more accessibility to those with disabilities. Both the day use area and campground closed last year for construction.

“The improvements to the day use area are a prime example how DNR’s Get Out MORE initiative is modernizing outdoor recreation experiences for Minnesotans,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “This project enhances access and helps welcome new users to public lands, which helps Minnesotans of all interests and abilities better connect with the outdoors. I’m thrilled that Get Out MORE will fund more of these kinds of projects over the next few years.”

The renovations and additions to the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area include these: two new accessible restroom buildings; a new picnic shelter near Lake Alice beach; accessibility improvements to two existing picnic shelters, including accessible routes from parking, grills and new vault toilets; safer parking lot with better beach access; larger, more accessible swimming beach with an ADA-compliant route to the water’s edge; and new accessible canoe/kayak launch on Lake Alice

Improvements to the Riverway Campground include these: renovated shower building with a redesigned layout, variety of ADA-compliant fixtures and parking; six ADA-compliant campsites; resurfaced Riverside Trail; new accessible route to the park amphitheater; and resurfacing and regrading overflow parking and trail connections.

The park’s office building also benefited with these additions: more accessible parking spaces; ADA-compliant outdoor service counter and windows; and automatic door openers.

“Universal Design” was used in the inception and completion of these changes. Universal design aims to create environments that are broadly accessible, understandable and usable by people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to this popular area of the park and offer improved amenities that all park visitors can enjoy,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.

This project was funded by state bonding funds and the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative. Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, no matter which outdoor experience they choose.

Images Courtesy Minnesota DNR