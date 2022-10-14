Wilderness Inquiry And Partner Organizations To Host Thrive Outside Day At Boom Island Park, Saturday, October 8

Minnesotans are invited to connect with nature and participate in hands-on outdoor activities including canoeing, birding, fishing, hiking, biking, fire-building, and more.

With support from the Outdoor Foundation, St. Paul-based nonprofit Wilderness Inquiry, National Park Service, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Saint Paul Parks and Recreation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Urban Bird Collective, Lutunji’s Palate, The Loppet Foundation, Girls Scouts – River Valleys, 4H Urban Wilds, Winnebago Industries, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and others will host the second annual Twin Cities Thrive Outside Day, Saturday, October 8, 2022 11:00-4:00 at Boom Island, 724 Sibley Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Free and open to the public, Thrive Outside Day will celebrate the transformative benefits of the outdoors while engaging Minnesotans to build community and ensure that everyone has equitable access to outdoor spaces and experiences.

EVENT DETAILS:

Free and open to the public; family-friendly outdoor activities and learning stations

A range of outdoor activities for participation include: canoeing, birding, mountain biking, hiking with plant identification, youth Zumba, fishing, and more

Information and giveaways from participating partners

Food from Lutunji’s Palate available on-site

Thrive Outside Day is part of the Outdoor Foundation’s national Thrive Outside Initiative. In 2021, the Twin Cities was named one of eight national Thrive Outside communities, with Wilderness Inquiry designated as the local backbone facilitator. This multi-year, capacity-building initiative brings together a diverse group of partner organizations to build and strengthen networks that provide children, families, and communities with inclusive and accessible outdoor experiences. To learn more about Thrive Outside and Wilderness Inquiry, visit: www.wildernessinquiry.org/thrive.

About Wilderness Inquiry

Wilderness Inquiry provides opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to connect with nature and one another through a range of outdoor adventures. Wilderness Inquiry has served more than 500,000 people and leads the outdoor recreation industry to provide equitable access to outdoor adventures throughout North America and worldwide. Headquartered in St. Paul, Wilderness Inquiry owns a base camp on the south shore of Lake Superior, operates in 32 states and 10 countries, and promotes inclusion, active learning, and meaningful connections to the natural world. Learn more at www.wildernessinquiry.org.

About the Outdoor Foundation

The Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association, is a national 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to getting people outside for their health, the health of communities, and the health of the outdoor industry. Through community investment and groundbreaking research, the Outdoor Foundation works with partners across the country to address equity barriers and help make the outdoors accessible for all. Visit outdoorfoundation.org for more information.

Images courtesy Wilderness Inquiry.