What’s Too Cold For Animals Left Outdoors In The Winter?

When Animal Humane Society (AHS) agents get calls from the public about animal cruelty, you may be surprised why most people call them. No, it’s not a broken leg or signs of physical abuse, it’s cold weather! Every year our agents are flooded with calls about dogs and cats outdoors during the cold, wintry months.

When it comes to cold weather animal reports, it’s important to gather specific information about the animal to help our humane agents conduct the most thorough investigation.

Here’s what you should consider:

What breed is the animal and how old is it? Elderly and thin-coated animals are more susceptible to cold weather.

What does the animal look like? Are the hips and rib bones very prominent or visible? Does it have any sores or missing fur? Are its ears, tail tips, or paw pads frostbitten?

How is the animal acting? Are they active, or are they shivering or lethargic? Shivering and lethargy could be indications of hypothermia.

Is the animal being fed and watered appropriately and consistently? Is the water clean and unfrozen?

Outside animals that are subject to cold weather conditions that affect their health or welfare must have access to appropriate shelter. Shelters don’t have to be heated, but they must: Be moisture proof and windproof. The shelter must be durable with no holes in the roof or sides. A tarp is not sufficient. Be of suitable size to accommodate the animal. It must allow for retention of body heat. For example, an unheated garage may not be adequate shelter as it may be too big to allow the animal to retain their body heat. The exception is that outdoor farm dogs may be provided access to a barn, if there is sufficient loose hay or bedding for protection. Have a windbreak between November 1 and March 31, and the animal must be provided with enough bedding, such as hay, straw, cedar shavings, blankets, etc., to provide insulation and retain body heat.

Minnesota does not have tethering laws so an animal may be tied out. However, animals that are tied out must be free from entanglement or injury from the collar or tie out cord/chain.

Lastly, animals should never be left in unoccupied vehicles when adverse weather conditions could affect their health or welfare. For example, a dog cannot be left unattended in a vehicle where there is danger of hypothermia or freezing.

If you find an animal in conditions that appear questionable, please contact your animal control division or AHS humane agents for assistance.

About Animal Humane Society’s Humane Investigations Unit

Animal Humane Society’s (AHS) Humane Investigations team is committed to seeking justice for animals throughout Minnesota by investigating reports of animal abuse and neglect, collaborating with law enforcement, and providing training and workshops for agencies, institutions, and community organizations. Our agents are the only full-time humane investigators in Minnesota. Last year we received more than 1,700 reports of neglected or harmed animals in the last year. Working in 87 counties with local law enforcement officials, this team addressed more than 970 cases involving more than 7,000 animals. To learn more visit: https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/