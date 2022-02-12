What’s Happening At The Hmong Cultural Center

The Hmong Cultural Center is the primary Hmong and Asian American organization in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area that provides community outreach activities related to multicultural education for the purposes of promoting positive race relations in the Twin Cities community.

NBC News Coverage Of The Hmong Cultural Center Museum

The recently launched Hmong Cultural Center Museum has received national attention as a symbol of resilience in the Asian American community in response to racially motivated bias crimes. On February 3, 2022, NBC News’s Asian American affairs writer reported on the reopening of our museum. WCCO-TV visited the museum for a feature story on January 30, 2022.

Citizenship Class Success Stories

Hmong Cultural Center Citizenship student Mai Vang Yang passed the U.S. Citizenship test in January 2022. Mai Vang is one of several Hmong Cultural Center students to successfully earn her U.S. Citizenship in recent months. If you or someone you know is looking for a Citizenship class, feel free to contact HCC at 651-917-9937 or kangvang@hmongcc.org

New Qeej Instruments For Qeej Instructional Program

Hmong Cultural Center recently purchased new Qeej instruments for usage by students in the center’s Qeej program. The Qeej instruments imported from Thailand are made of aluminum (to better resist wear and tear and cold weather compared to bamboo). The purchase of the new instruments was supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Minnesota State Arts Board. The Qeej program at HCC teaches children and youth aged 7-18 how to play the instrument and its role in Hmong culture.

Images courtesy of the Hmong Cultural Center.