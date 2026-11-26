I am incredibly excited to share what we have planned for this year’s 46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year celebration. We have some exciting new developments, including a grant we recently received to help promote Hmong cultural arts and talent. Our organization has been working very hard to strengthen our cultural programming by creating more opportunities for individuals and groups to showcase their talents in pageantry, dance, and singing.

One of the exciting additions this year is our grand opening celebration, which will provide opportunities for teams and performers who do not normally participate in our dance and singing competitions to become part of the festivities. We want everyone to have an opportunity to celebrate and share their talents with our community.

I am especially looking forward to bringing back traditional cultural performances, including bamboo instruments and performances by young children who are learning to preserve and carry forward our Hmong cultural heritage. These young performers will be featured during our grand opening ceremony on Saturday, November 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Our ribbon-cutting ceremony will be led by Minnesota State Senator Susan Pha, who was recently reelected to represent District 38, which includes Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, and Osseo. We are also very grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, particularly our Star Sponsor, Walser Toyota. Representatives from Walser Toyota will join Senator Pha in cutting the ribbon to welcome the new Hmong New Year.

I encourage everyone to arrive early and participate in this special celebration.

Another important part of our Saturday morning program is our traditional soul-calling ceremony. As our elders grow older, and as we lose more members of our older generations, many families no longer have someone who can conduct the annual soul-calling ceremony. By offering this ceremony during our celebration, we hope to support these families while also helping younger generations learn about and appreciate this important part of our rich cultural heritage.

One of the most exciting developments this year is the tremendous growth in our dance competition. We have received applications from an overwhelming 51 dance teams! This is an increase of 11 teams from last year, when we had 40 groups participating.

Our dance competition includes three age divisions. Group A features children ages five to nine and younger, Group B includes children ages 10 to 13, and Group C is for participants ages 14 and older. We introduced the third competition category a couple of years ago, and I am extremely pleased to see how much the competition has grown.

Our pageants are also generating excitement. We have five contestants participating in the Miss Hmong Minnesota Pageant, and we are bringing back the Mrs. Hmong Minnesota Pageant following its successful inaugural year.

Our singing competition has also experienced remarkable growth. This year, we have 12 individuals registered to compete. That is phenomenal for us because, in previous years, we typically received only about five applications.

Seeing this level of participation in both dance and singing tells me that these cultural traditions remain incredibly strong within the Hmong community. I am proud that our organization can provide a platform for these talented individuals to perform and share their abilities.

In fact, our planning committee has told me they are a little nervous about managing the schedules on both stages because we have so many performances planned. But I know it is going to be a wonderful celebration filled with incredible talent and excitement.

I recently visited Hmong Village with members of our committee and board to shop for traditional Hmong clothing. While we were there, we learned that many of the Hmong clothing retailers have been extremely busy preparing for the New Year celebration. To me, that is another encouraging sign that people are excited and getting ready for this year’s event.

Last year, our celebration attracted a little more than 28,000 attendees. Based on the enthusiasm and participation we are seeing, I expect we will welcome just as many people this year, if not more.

What makes this year’s celebration particularly special is the growing interest we are receiving from outside Minnesota.

In my 10 years with United Hmong Family, I have never seen this level of participation from individuals and teams traveling from other states and countries to join our competitions and performances. Because our event takes place during the winter, traveling to Minnesota can be challenging. However, this year we have multiple dance teams coming from as far away as California.

California has a very large Hmong population, while Minnesota is home to the largest urban Hmong population. California also hosts its own Hmong New Year celebrations, so it is especially meaningful to me that these teams are making the effort to fly to Minnesota to experience our celebration, our cultural traditions, and our vibrant Hmong community.

I am equally excited about the international participation in our pageants. We have two contestants who are visiting students from outside the United States. One is from Laos, and the other is from the Netherlands.

I had an opportunity to speak with the contestant from the Netherlands, and I found our conversation fascinating. We talked about what life is like for Hmong families living there and how their families came to settle in that country. It was an eye-opening experience for me and a reminder of how far-reaching our Hmong community has become.

Another exciting development is that we have a singer traveling all the way from Australia to participate in our singing competition. It is remarkable to think that someone would travel such a great distance to be part of the Minnesota Hmong New Year.

I am also very pleased that Michigan State Representative Mai Xiong will be joining us for the first time. She reached out to me personally to share her interest in attending our celebration. She is an active voice for her community in Michigan, and she plans to bring her entire family to Minnesota for the weekend.

Representative Xiong will also speak during our grand opening ceremony. I am excited for her and her family to experience not only our Hmong community but also the broader Minnesota community.

When I look at everything happening this year, I see just how much the Minnesota Hmong New Year celebration has grown.

This is no longer simply an event for the Hmong communities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. It has become a celebration that attracts participants and visitors from across the United States and around the world.

I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and the role United Hmong Family continues to play in preserving and promoting our cultural traditions. We are helping create opportunities for younger generations to embrace their heritage while also introducing our traditions to people from different backgrounds and communities.

It means so much to me to see people from around the world paying attention to Minnesota and recognizing the strength, talent, and cultural richness of our Hmong community.

I believe we are at the forefront of something truly special. The love and support we receive from our community, our sponsors, our performers, and our visitors continue to make this celebration stronger every year.

I look forward to welcoming everyone to the 46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year and celebrating our heritage, our traditions, and the exciting future of our community together.

Images courtesy The United Hong Family.