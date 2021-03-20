Walz, Flanagan Announce Groundbreaking Partnership Between State of Minnesota, Health Care Systems On Race And Ethnicity Data Collection

Recently, the Walz-Flanagan Administration announces the publication of vaccination data by race and ethnicity made possible through the groundbreaking partnership between the State of Minnesota and the Minnesota Electronic Health Record (EHR) Consortium. This unique and innovative collaboration between public health and health systems is the first statewide effort of its kind in the United States. We heard from many community leaders that having access to vaccination data by race and ethnicity is an important part of ensuring equity and fairness in our distribution. Therefore, this data-driven collaboration is one more step building upon and strengthen our equity efforts in every community across the state.

The data – to be published on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard – will inform strategies to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccine to Minnesotans of all races and ethnicities, including communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 as a result of systemic inequities. Additionally, you can learn more about Minnesota’s vaccine distribution phases by visiting https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/plan.html.

Statewide Collaboration First Of Its Kind In The United States

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has been collaborating with the EHR Consortium throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to identify and address disparities in COVID-19 testing. The collaboration expanded into vaccination disparities analysis once vaccines began arriving in the state. Through weeks of planning, the groups have established a process to generate high-quality, reliable data that will inform vaccination strategies for all partners.

The data are generated when participating health systems produce a summary report for their patients who have received a vaccine as reported to the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC). Summary data contributors include Allina Health, CentraCare, Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, Essentia Health, M Health Fairview, University of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System, and North Memorial Health.

The Consortium is working with Sanford Health and the Minneapolis VA Health Care System to add summary data from their organizations in the coming weeks and will look to add additional clinics and systems contributing summary data in the future. Summary data also includes vaccines delivered by community vaccine sites, pharmacies, retailers, and private clinics in Minnesota.

Race and ethnicity data will be published and updated weekly on the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard. Data reported by the Consortium does not represent information for all vaccinations and faces a number of limitations, including unmatched patient profiles and patients with no existing data or race or ethnicity information. Vaccine recipients must have received care from one of the participating health systems in the last 5-10 years in order to have information included in summary data.

In addition to the EHR partnership, Minnesota is using the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to gather detailed demographic data to inform ongoing equitable vaccine strategies. The Connector uses detailed demographic information provided by users – including race, ethnicity and Medical Assistance status – to access more disaggregated data and keep goals on target.

State To Expand Strategies To Improve Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Equitable distribution is a core principle of the Walz-Flanagan administration’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy. To target outreach to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, the administration is working with 30 community-based organizations to serve as COVID-19 Community Coordinators. These Coordinators connect Minnesota’s diverse communities to information about and access to authorized COVID vaccines, as well as resources to address the impacts of COVID-19, such as employment, food access, housing, child care, and legal rights. Coordinators work with the State to serve communities hit hardest by COVID-19, including communities of color, American Indian communities, recent immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ communities, and Minnesotans with disabilities.

To date, the administration has worked with providers in these focus communities across the state to ensure Minnesotans from these communities have access to the limited supply of vaccine doses shipped by the federal government. MDH is also partnering with 30 experienced and trusted diverse media vendors and community organizations in Minnesota to provide culturally relevant, linguistically appropriate, accurate, and timely messages related to COVID-19, including vaccines.

As vaccine eligibility expands and the Biden administration promises larger shipments to states, the Walz-Flanagan administration is broadening its strategies to provide equitable distribution and access. The administration is announcing additional, targeted strategies to address the current disparities in the data. These five strategies for focus communities will help expand the state’s all above approach and work directly with community and health partners to better serve Minnesotans from Black, Indigenous, and communities of color:

Continue Partnerships With FQHCs And Expand Vaccine Distribution To Community Clinics: Minnesota’s Federally Qualified Health Care Centers (FQHCs) are vaccinating community members from Black, Indigenous and Communities of Color at significantly higher rates than other sites. In addition to the FQHCs currently offering vaccine, MDH is engaging other community clinics that operate similarly to FQHCs and serve similar patient populations to register as vaccination sites and provide dedicated doses for eligible Minnesotans. FQHCs are also piloting initiatives to vaccinate their patients age 50 years and over who have underlying health conditions, as well as a family member who brings a relative 50 years and over in for a shot.

To date, Minnesota has shipped as many doses to FQHCs as they have requested. The state has also exempted FQHCs from Gov. Walz’s 72-hour distribution goal to ensure they can adequately serve their patient population.