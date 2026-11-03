Voting in the November 3 General Election began on September 18, 2026, in Minnesota.

There are three ways to vote in Minnesota:

By Mail: Minnesotans have been voting by mail by requesting a ballot at mnvotes.gov/absentee since September 18. About 150,000 Minnesotans live in mail ballot precincts and will be mailed a ballot automatically if they are registered to vote. To be counted, absentee ballots returned in-person must be received by local election offices by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail and mail ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can track their ballot at mnvotes.gov/trackmyballot. Early In Person: Minnesotans can vote early in person at their local election office during business hours between September 18 and November 2. Beginning on October 16, voters can cast their ballot into a ballot tabulator using the new early voting process. Learn more about voting early in-person at sos.mn.gov/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-in-person/ Early voting locations will have extended voting hours on the following days: Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2 open until 5:00 p.m. In-Person on Election Day: Minnesotans can vote in-person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 3. Find your polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. All polling places are open until 8:00 p.m. As long as voters are in line to vote by 8:00 p.m. they can vote. In Minnesota, people can register to vote on election day. Check your registration online at mnvotes.gov/register.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote. If you are eligible to vote, you can register to vote at mnvotes.gov/register.

Online interactive tools for voters to register to vote, check their registration, request an absentee ballot, and track their absentee or mail ballot are also available in 11 languages. Go to https://mnvotes.sos.mn.gov/OVRBlackOut/Index

General voting information is also available in Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer, Karen, and Amharic.

Election Call Center

Voters can reach the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or by texting 651-217-3862. Staff are available to answer questions about voting Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Visit mnvotes.gov to register to vote, view a sample ballot, request a ballot, track a ballot, or find a polling place.