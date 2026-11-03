Voting In The November 3 General Election

From The Office Of The Minnesota Secretary Of State

 

 

 

Voting in the November 3 General Election began on September 18, 2026, in Minnesota.

There are three ways to vote in Minnesota:

  1. By Mail: Minnesotans have been voting by mail by requesting a ballot at mnvotes.gov/absentee since September 18. About 150,000 Minnesotans live in mail ballot precincts and will be mailed a ballot automatically if they are registered to vote.

     

    To be counted, absentee ballots returned in-person must be received by local election offices by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail and mail ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

    Voters can track their ballot at mnvotes.gov/trackmyballot.        

  2. Early In Person: Minnesotans can vote early in person at their local election office during business hours between September 18 and November 2.

    Beginning on October 16, voters can cast their ballot into a ballot tabulator using the new early voting process. Learn more about voting early in-person at sos.mn.gov/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-in-person/

    Early voting locations will have extended voting hours on the following days:

    • Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Sunday, November 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Monday, November 2 open until 5:00 p.m.
  3. In-Person on Election Day: Minnesotans can vote in-person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 3. Find your polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. All polling places are open until 8:00 p.m. As long as voters are in line to vote by 8:00 p.m. they can vote. In Minnesota, people can register to vote on election day. Check your registration online at mnvotes.gov/register.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote. If you are eligible to vote, you can register to vote at mnvotes.gov/register.

Online interactive tools for voters to register to votecheck their registrationrequest an absentee ballot, and track their absentee or mail ballot are also available in 11 languages. Go to https://mnvotes.sos.mn.gov/OVRBlackOut/Index

General voting information is also available in SpanishHmongSomaliVietnameseRussianChineseLaoOromoKhmerKaren, and Amharic.

Election Call Center 

Voters can reach the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or by texting 651-217-3862. Staff are available to answer questions about voting Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Visit mnvotes.gov to register to vote, view a sample ballot, request a ballot, track a ballot, or find a polling place.

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