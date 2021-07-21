Vega Productions Continues Support Of HCPA Band Program

Twin Cities nonprofit Vega Productions continued their support of Hmong College Prep Academy’s band program with a recent instrument donation.

The instrument, a tuba worth over $7,000, was originally owned by Thomas Supplee. Throughout his life, Mr. Supplee was a member of a number of community-based orchestras. He performed as a member of the Del Valley Symphonic Band, a group that in 1984 took part in a major tour of Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The instrument recently came into the possession of Mr. Supplee’s sister Anne upon her brother’s recent passing.

“That tuba has been all over the world,” said Anne. “I really wanted to find a place where it would again be played.”

Anne contacted Vega Productions, a nonprofit who provides access to quality music and art education, about finding a new home for the instrument. Vega then contacted HCPA. In 2015, Vega Productions donated 50 refurbished musical instruments to the school’s 6th grade band.

“We are again very grateful for Vega Production’s support of HCPA’s growing band program,” stated school superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “This donation will allow us to continue to further our music education curriculum.”

About Vega Productions:

Vega Productions’ mission is to advocate for, support and provide children and youth with equal access to quality music and art education. The organization strives to provide resources and programming for schools that have been forced to eliminate or reduce music and art education from their curriculum because of budget cuts. Since forming in 2005, Vega Productions has provided more than 30,000 students with the opportunity to participate in music and art programs across Minnesota.

About Hmong College Prep Academy:

Since its inception, Hmong College Prep Academy has been providing its students with a well-rounded education in an environment that features individualized programs and small class sizes. Located at 1515 Brewster Street near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, HCPA is now accepting K-12 registrations for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested parties can contact 651-334-5842.