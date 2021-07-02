Vaccine Ambassadors

Governor Walz announced the State of Minnesota is partnering with leaders representing all aspects of Minnesota life – including the arts, business and civic community, sports, and elected officials – to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In the state’s continued efforts to meet Minnesotans where they are and get them the information they need to decide to get vaccinated, this initial roster of leaders will engage directly with Minnesotans all across the state. They will highlight the importance of getting vaccinated in a variety of ways, including text, call, and email messages.

“At this stage of our vaccination efforts, every conversation counts — every person who turns out to get their shot is critical to reaching that level of broad community protection we need to keep Minnesotans safe as we get back to normal,” said Governor Walz. “These Minnesota leaders recognize the importance of vaccines and are providing a great service to our state that will help put the pandemic behind us.”

“We know there is no greater organizing power in our communities than Minnesotans talking to Minnesotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am so grateful to these incredible Minnesotans — from civil rights leaders, to artists, to CEOs — for using their voices and platforms to advocate for getting vaccinated and helping end this pandemic.”

Local leaders participating include:

Dessa, Singer, rapper, and writer

Pat Baustian, Mayor of Luverne

Ben Schierer, Mayor of Fergus Falls

PJ Fleck, Head Football Coach at University of Minnesota

Beth Ford, President and CEO of Land O’Lakes

Dr. Daniel Grossman, CMO of Best Buy and Emergency Medicine Physician

Dr. Josie Johnson, civil rights activist

Lindsay Whalen, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at University of Minnesota

“Never been more excited to rock a Band-Aid,” said singer, rapper, and writer Dessa. “Every vaccine administered brings us one step closer to being together again: to hugging friends, eating with the whole family, and — of course — live music. Thanks to everybody who’s rolled up a sleeve (and the health care workers doling out the Band-Aids).”

Learn more: Minnesota Vaccine Ambassadors to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations.