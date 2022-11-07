Update:  The Hmong American New Year At The Minnesota State Fair Grounds

Winter in Falcon Heights, Minnesota will not be the same this year as the 24th annual Hmong New Year festival at Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fair Grounds has been cancelled. 2022 has been another year of challenge, loss, education, and adaptation for the human race across the globe, and the cancellation of this beloved Hmong festival is just one more tragedy.

Recently the committee for the Hmong American New Year released the following statement:

The Hmong American New Year Board, Committee Member, and Hmong Community Leaders have decided to postpone this year 2022-2023 Hmong American New Year for the safety of the Hmong people, friends, and community.

We appreciate everyone’s continued support in wanting to help host and participate in our event. We are sadden we have not been able to host a new year event to celebrate our cultural heritage.

The Hmong American New Year Board looks forward to creating a grand re-opening for you all for the 2023-2024 Hmong American New Year.

Again, our organization is dedicated in providing opportunities for various individuals to enjoy the Hmong tradition are saddened to be cancelling this event again where people can come together, sending out the old and bringing in the new year. We would like to thank our partners, supporters, competition participants, sponsors, and yearly attendees for your continuous interest and support for our event.

We encourage the community to continue to practice safe protocols as directed by your local governors or state health officials. We wish everyone a safe and healthy year and look forward to hopefully seeing you all at our next celebration.

Thank you,

Hmong American New Year Committee

Nyob Zoo Xyoo Tshiab 2022 rau sawv daws. Happy Hmong New Year 2023 to all.