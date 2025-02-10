United Hmong With Disabilities (UHD) Announces 2025 National Hmong Disability Virtual Conference

United Hmong with Disabilities (UHD) is excited to announce the 2025 National Hmong Disability Conference, set to take place virtually on March 1, 2025. The conference, themed “Building for Tomorrow at the Intersection of Hmong Culture & Disability”, will provide a platform for Hmong individuals with disabilities, their families, and allies to connect, share experiences, and advocate for a more inclusive future. This year’s conference will focus on fostering understanding, breaking cultural stigmas, and advancing accessibility within the Hmong community and beyond.

We are also proud to announce our keynote speaker, Zoua Vang, an advocate, public speaker, and strategic communications consultant. With over 30 years of experience in the communications industry, Zoua is recognized as the first Hmong television broadcaster in the United States to work in mainstream media. A former award-winning journalist, she later joined a children’s grant-making and advocacy agency, where she established its policy and communications department. Zoua will share her experience as a Hmong parent of a child with a disability, offering valuable insights and perspective.

As part of UHD’s ongoing mission to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by Hmong people with disabilities, the conference will be accessible to all, with accommodations including ASL interpreters, Hmong interpreters, and real-time captioning.

Key Highlights Of The Conference:

Empowerment And Advocacy – The conference will offer a space for education and advocacy, equipping attendees with the tools to advocate for disability rights and inclusion.

Cultural Perspectives – A deep dive into the intersection of Hmong culture and disability, challenging ableism and promoting acceptance within the community.

Community Building – A chance for Hmong families, advocates, and allies to come together and support one another in building a more inclusive future.

Quotes from Conference Leaders:

“My hope for the outcome of this conference is that it will allow more Hmong people with disabilities, as well as their families, to feel empowered to tell their stories. I want the parents watching to know that, as hard as it is to see your child struggling with a disability, as long as you lean into love and are not afraid to ask questions, everything will be alright. It’s not all about taking care of your child and what you can do for them. It is about what you can learn from them too and celebrating their gifts as well. Having a disability is a hard, sad, yet beautiful thing that doesn’t need to be fixed, but rather something that you can cope with or even learn to accept and embrace, knowing that it is not a death sentence.” – Mao Yang, Disability Advocate

“This conference is more than just an event for the Hmong community and beyond – it is a historical pioneering movement for empowerment, visibility, and change. By creating a space for education, advocacy, and shared experiences, we are ensuring that the voices of Hmong individuals with disabilities are heard and valued.” – Pa Nyia Vang, UHD Operations and Programs Manager

This year’s conference promises to be a landmark event that will drive lasting change for the Hmong disability community. It offers a unique opportunity to unite and begin breaking down the barriers faced by Hmong individuals with disabilities, both within their communities and in society at large. For over 50 years, since the Hmong resettled in the U.S. after the Vietnam War, discussions about disability within the Hmong community have been marginalized and overlooked. This conference will amplify our stories, advocate for change, and work toward a future where all Hmong individuals – regardless of ability – are valued, included, and empowered. UHD invites individuals with disabilities, community members, allies, policymakers, service providers, funders and anyone passionate about disability justice to join this crucial conversation.

For more information on the 2025 National Hmong Disability Virtual Conference and to register, visit: https://www.unitedhmongwithdisabilities.org/uhdnationalconference.html

Image courtesy United Hmong With Disabilities.