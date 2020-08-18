Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Free COVID-19 Tests

Many uninsured Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 at no cost to them during the federal public health emergency, thanks to a new health care option. The state will cover the cost of testing for individuals who apply and meet all of the following conditions:

Be a resident of Minnesota.

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawfully present noncitizen with an immigration status that qualifies for Medical Assistance.

Provide their Social Security number unless they meet an exception for not having one.

Not be enrolled in any other health insurance.

How To Apply

Information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website at www.mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage. The site also has information about programs to help Minnesotans having a hard time paying their health care bills during the pandemic. Uninsured Minnesotans can print the application for free COVID-19 testing. They can also ask the health care provider administering their COVID-19 test for the application, or call the DHS Health Care Consumer Support team at 651-431-3994 or 800-366-5414 to request an application be mailed to them. Applicants will get a notice in the mail with a response to their request.

The 2020 Minnesota Legislature passed a law authorizing this new coverage.

Insurance Options Available For Minnesotans

Uninsured Minnesotans looking to get health care coverage have options. Visit MNsure.org to see if you qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance or qualify for a special enrollment period to enroll in private health insurance.