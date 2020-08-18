Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Free COVID-19 Tests
Many uninsured Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 at no cost to them during the federal public health emergency, thanks to a new health care option. The state will cover the cost of testing for individuals who apply and meet all of the following conditions:
- Be a resident of Minnesota.
- Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawfully present noncitizen with an immigration status that qualifies for Medical Assistance.
- Provide their Social Security number unless they meet an exception for not having one.
- Not be enrolled in any other health insurance.
How To Apply
Information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website at www.mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage. The site also has information about programs to help Minnesotans having a hard time paying their health care bills during the pandemic. Uninsured Minnesotans can print the application for free COVID-19 testing. They can also ask the health care provider administering their COVID-19 test for the application, or call the DHS Health Care Consumer Support team at 651-431-3994 or 800-366-5414 to request an application be mailed to them. Applicants will get a notice in the mail with a response to their request.
The 2020 Minnesota Legislature passed a law authorizing this new coverage.
Insurance Options Available For Minnesotans
Uninsured Minnesotans looking to get health care coverage have options. Visit MNsure.org to see if you qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance or qualify for a special enrollment period to enroll in private health insurance.