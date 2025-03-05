Twin Cities Doctor Breaks Down Healthcare Barriers With Fun, New Children’s Book

Article Courtesy Hmong Daily News

Dr. Chee Vang’s journey from feeling embarrassed by his lack of Hmong fluency to becoming an advocate for healthcare literacy is truly inspiring. His newly released book, Chaly Goes To See The Doctor: Tshaj Lij Mus Ntsib Tus Kws Kho Mob, written in Hmong and English, is about a young boy named Chaly, named after his own son, who fears going to the doctor.

An invaluable resource, the book helps people understand medical terms, distinguish between different clinical settings, and comprehend the roles of medical staff. Vang’s new children’s book is not just about overcoming fear and language barriers, but also about empowering patients with knowledge.

The book is for those ages 5-18; however, Vang says that anyone can benefit from the book – even Hmong language learners. The 38-page book is Vang’s first published book and is available in paperback, hardcover or Kindle edition on Amazon.

Vang was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, and grew up in Frogtown, a relatively lower-income, ethnically diverse neighborhood. The eldest son of refugees, he grew up speaking Hmong “very, very well” he said until he entered grade school. From his early education in the public schools of St. Paul’s Eastside to his medical studies at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Vang believes in the importance of culture and language and giving back to his community.

According to the latest census, the Hmong population in Minnesota is 81,000 but has since grown to 95,000. The Hmong represent 11% of the population in the state, with most living in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

As a family practice physician, Vang treats children and adults, majority of the patients are Hmong and are those who do not speak English very well.

“The way that we approach medicine may be described in a different way by different people” Vang said. Knowing how to say words like “pneumonia” in Hmong is something Vang and the team of doctors and staff discusses in the office. This helps to keep the translation of words consistent and accurate – and he hopes this book will do just that.

Vang also emphasizes a vital message for readers: preventative care to maintain good health, regular checkups, body exams, vaccinations, and lab tests are essential components of a healthy routine.

“Most of the time we fear something that we don’t understand,” said Doctor Vang. Vang hopes to help children, like Chaly, overcome their fears and understand that a doctor’s office is a “safe place” and “the doctor is someone that you should trust.”

Images courtesy Shining Brightly Media.

View original story at Hmong Daily News:

https://hmongdailynews.com/twin-cities-doctor-breaks-down-healthcare-barriers-with-fun-new-childrens-p795-121.htm