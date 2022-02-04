​Tools And Strategies To Help Your Student Learn From Anywhere

(StatePoint) With school districts in flux as the pandemic continues to evolve, students, parents and teachers have had to roll with the punches in order to adapt. Here are three ways to ensure your student thrives during this unusual school year.

Supplement coursework: It has always been important to supplement classroom learning at home, and that’s particularly true right now. With large percentages of teachers out sick, and schools having to combine classes in order to keep students supervised, classroom learning has suffered. Digital resources however, such as Scholastic Learning at Home, offer activities, book clubs, homework help and more to help ensure younger students don’t miss out on the fundamental literacy skills they will need to build on their future success. To keep older students engaged, check out TEDEd, which offers thought-provoking content on a range of topics, as well as resources for parents and teachers.

Provide top-tier educational resources: Be sure your student has the proper tools needed to grasp the material in their most challenging classes, whether or not their teacher is in the room with them. For higher level math and science classes, that means having a user-friendly graphing calculator that brings the subject to life. For example, Casio’s fx-9750GIII leverages a new natural display feature, which allows for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. This makes for a seamless learning experience. Students can also turn to online resources, such as ClassPad.net. This all-in-one, web-based mathematics creation and discovery resource is geared for K-12 and beyond and is an engaging tool for all students, including those learning remotely, those being homeschooled, or those who may need a little extra practice outside the classroom. Offering innovative features like unlimited customizable workspaces and the ability to create authentic mathematical text and easily adjust geometric objects, measurements and angles, ClassPad.net is free to all students and teachers.

Go the extra mile: Some school districts are choosing to cancel extracurricular activities that involve high-risk activities such as band, choir and certain team sports. From soccer drills to scales, you can encourage your child to continue to excel in these activities. Help them set up a space where they can effectively practice their skills at home, in the backyard or in a local park. When these programs return, your student won’t miss a beat. Even if your child is not enrolled in a team sport, try to fill in gaps for missed P.E. classes by encouraging regular physical activity.

During a school year unlike any other, smart strategies and educational tools can help students meet the challenges associated with missed activities, disrupted lesson plans and other setbacks associated with the ongoing pandemic.