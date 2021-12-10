To Help Combat COVID-19 Surge, Governor Walz Announces Boosters Now Available For All Adults

Minnesotans 18+ who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible and encouraged to get a booster shot.

Governor Tim Walz announced that all fully-vaccinated Minnesota adults are now able to get COVID-19 booster shots, following an expansion of eligibility by federal public health officials.

Expanded booster eligibility means more Minnesotans will be able to maximize their protection against COVID-19 during the current surge of cases. Governor Walz and state health officials are encouraging Minnesotans to get their booster dose as soon as they are due in order to be best protected as life moves indoors for the winter and holiday celebrations.

Beginning immediately, all Minnesotans 18 and older who finished their primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago will be recommended and able to get their COVID-19 booster shot. All Minnesotans 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least 2 months after their initial vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective, especially at preventing serious illness and death. Evidence is increasingly clear that boosters for all adults, given at the appropriate time after their primary vaccination series, can help extend the protection and keep it at a high level.

“We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans – and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” said Governor Walz. “Cases are rising, community spread is high, and Minnesotans are moving indoors for the winter as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach. Health officials and researchers agree that booster shots help increase protection against COVID-19. Now is the time for Minnesota adults to roll up their sleeves and get their booster shot when they’re due.”

“Booster doses are one of the key tools in our COVID-19 toolbox and an important way to stay safer this winter and holiday season. We want every Minnesotan to be able to take advantage of this increased protection,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Our Administration will always put Minnesotans first and do whatever we can to protect their health and safety.”

“Boosters are an important part of keeping protection against COVID-19 high in adults and helping to mitigate some of the intense COVID-19 spread we are seeing right now, which is extremely important given our tight hospital capacity,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Boosters are not our only way through this surge. We need all Minnesotans to continue using multiple strategies to prevent the spread of COVID, such as masking, testing, and social distancing. Getting your initial vaccination series is still critical as well, and now getting your booster when you’re due is another layer of protection.”

Minnesotans seeking a booster shot can visit mn.gov/vaccine to find a provider near them to schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic. Minnesotans can receive any of the three approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose regardless of what vaccine they received for their primary series.

The Department of Health advised vaccine providers that they should immediately begin preparing for expanded booster eligibility, including making any changes needed to their electronic records and scheduling systems so that appointments for booster doses will be available as soon as authorization was given.

Vaccine providers currently have a high level of inventory, and MDH is urging providers to use the usual ordering process to order additional vaccine as needed to provide booster doses to all adults while also providing primary series vaccines.

With today’s announcement, about 1.7 million Minnesota adults who have not yet gotten a booster are now eligible for their booster dose.

Minnesota is a national leader in administering booster doses. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 26.1% of fully vaccinated Minnesota adults, about 846,000 people, have received their booster. Minnesota is second in the country for booster coverage among adults, trailing only Vermont.

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you.

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community

Vaccination sites.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota.

Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program.

Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.

Go to: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp