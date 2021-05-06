Tight Market Pushes Home Prices To New Record High In Twin Cities

According to new data from the Minneapolis Area REALTORS® and the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS®, the median price of a home in the 16-county Twin Cities metro increased 10.3% from last March to a record high of $327,500. Prices were driven in part by a lack of supply.

The number of homes for sale at the end of March was half of what was available a year ago. That marks an 18-year low and amounts to 0.9 months of supply. A balanced market typically has 4-6 months of supply. Market times shrank 37.7 percent to 38 days and multiple offers remain commonplace.

“Demand is still growing faster than supply,” according to Tracy Baglio, President of the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS®. “With less than one month of supply, buyers must be patient and understand they may lose out on a few bids before an offer is accepted. Be ready to act fast.”

Sellers listed 11.6% fewer homes than March 2020, offering little relief to buyers eager for more options. However, sales activity climbed above year-ago levels for the tenth straight month. Buyers continue to be motivated by attractive mortgage rates, a healing labor market and a desire for more space.

“On top of lightning-fast market times, those who choose to sell their home are often rewarded with offers at or above asking price,” said Todd Walker, President of Minneapolis Area REALTORS®. “For buyers, that means writing strong, straightforward offers right away. For sellers, it means their listings will stand out and will likely sell quickly at full price or better.”

Activity varies by area, price point and property type. Sales were up 31.9% in Minneapolis and 9.5% in St. Paul, suggesting demand remains strong in the core cities. Condo sales rose 31.7%, outpacing single-family and townhomes. New construction sales rose 25.5% while previously owned homes rose 0.7%. Sales of luxury properties ($1M+) have been soaring – up 70.9% from last March.

March 2021 by the numbers compared to a year ago:

Sellers listed 6,587 properties on the market, an 11.6% decrease from last March

Buyers signed 5,747 purchase agreements, up 12.1% (4,342 closed sales, up 2.9 percent)

Inventory levels fell 50.7% to 4,907 units

Month Supply of Inventory was down 52.6% to 0.9 month (4-6 months is balanced)

The Median Sales Price rose 10.3 percent to $327,500

Days on Market decreased 37.7% to 38 days, on average (median of 11, down 57.7%)

Changes in Sales activity varied by market segment Single family sales were down 1.1%; condo sales rose 31.7%; townhome sales increased 8.7% Traditional sales rose 4.5%; foreclosure sales were down 42.9%; short sales fell 63.2% Previously owned sales were up 0.7%; new construction sales climbed 25.2%



All information is according to the Minneapolis Area REALTORS® and Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS based on data from NorthstarMLS. We serve the Twin Cities 16-county metro area and western Wisconsin.