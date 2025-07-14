Thousands Attend Another Successful J4

The 43rd annual Hmong International Freedom Festival, popularly known as J4, drew Hmong communities from Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, and beyond to Como Park’s McMurray Field on June 28–29, 2025. As one of the largest Hmong American gatherings in the U.S.—often dubbed the “Olympics” of Hmong sports—it attracted approximately 48,000 attendees over the weekend.

The Twin Cities sweltered under typical early‑summer humidity: daytime highs soared into the upper 80s and low 90s °F, paired with humidity levels often exceeding 60%. Many attendees described it as “hot and sticky,” creating a steamy backdrop for the two‑day celebration. Organizers placed extra water stations throughout the grounds and offered shaded rest zones—smart moves given the oppressive heat. While it occasionally cooled under brief overcast skies, most of the weekend was firmly summer‑steamy.

At the heart of J4 is its thrilling lineup of sports competitions, drawing in as many as 200 teams. Major events included:

Flag football (men’s and women’s divisions): With courts running continuously, the final matches occurred late Sunday afternoon. In a showcase of grit and speed, Team Twin Cities edged out Team Sacramento in a tightly fought championship, 20–18.

Sepak Takraw (Kato): This dynamic foot‑volley game, which prohibits using hands, drew a sizable crowd. Team Minnesota reigned supreme, besting California veterans in straight sets.

Soccer and volleyball: These crowd favorites each crowned their own champions—Team Green Bay dominated soccer with a 3–1 final win; Team Fresno clinched the volleyball title in a three‑set thriller.

Traditional Hmong games such as tuj lub (top‑spinning) and cornhole attracted cross‑generational champions, including youth teams taking home trophies Sunday evening

Local media highlighted the flag football matches as particularly intense, noting “several games going at the same time on June 28” and emphasizing how seriously teams approached the competition.

Cultural expression was front and center at the Hmonglywood Stage, located on the Main Stage. This year, organizers elevated the experience by expanding and reinvigorating Hmonglywood—a tribute to Hmong landmarks in music and film. Highlights included:

Boom Bap Village by BBD Entertainment, blending hip‑hop dance crews and live DJs alongside traditional dance troupes—modern and traditional artistry on full display.

Zoo Siab Music Fest in the Beer Garden: A casual evening concert series featuring local Hmong artists of all ages. Fans enjoyed nostalgic tunes alongside contemporary beats, showcasing the evolution of Hmong instruments and vocal styles across generations.

Traditional performances of Hmong dance, song, and fashion took place throughout each day, featuring elaborate traditional attire—embroidered skirts, silver jewelry, headpieces—with performers guiding audiences through cultural narratives.

Breakdancing battles, which have become a recent staple of J4, captivated younger crowds with their dynamic, athletic street‑dance flair.

Performances were interspersed with storytelling and historical reminders: speakers took the stage to reflect on the 50th anniversary of Hmong freedom in Minnesota, honoring ancestors, veterans, and community milestones.

J4’s vendor market was bustling, with over 200 food and craft booths lining the grounds. Highlights included:

Culinary delights like papaya salad, Hmong sausage with purple sticky rice, larb, sticky rice, and traditional soups—savory and often spicy, showcasing the diaspora’s Southeast Asian infusion.

Beverages included fresh fruit drinks, boba, and traditional Hmong herbal teas—perfect for countering the humid weather. Food trucks and stalls catered to virtually every palate.

Artisan vendors offered traditional textiles, including hand‑stitched story cloths, intricately embroidered skirts and jackets, silver jewelry, musical instruments, and decorative crafts—ideal for those seeking meaningful mementos.

Community and information booths provided health, education, and social support resources, tapping into J4’s role as an educational and networking hub.

The vibrant marketplace added layers of color, taste, and cultural immersion—more than a shopping experience, it was a living heritage showcase.

Photos Courtesy United Hmong Family and J4