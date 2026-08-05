The Great Minnesota Get-Together Returns With New Attractions, New Flavors and Timeless Traditions

There are few events that capture the spirit of Minnesota quite like the Minnesota State Fair. Every summer, families, friends and visitors from across the Midwest flock to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights for 12 unforgettable days filled with food, entertainment, agriculture, history and traditions that have been passed from one generation to the next. It is a celebration of everything that makes Minnesota unique, blending small-town charm with world-class entertainment in one remarkable destination.

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, giving fairgoers 12 days to experience what has become known as “The Great Minnesota Get-Together.” With hundreds of attractions, thousands of competitions, live music, shopping, animals, exhibits and some of the country’s most talked-about fair food, there truly is something for everyone.

Each year nearly two million visitors make their way through the fair’s gates, making it one of the largest and most successful state fairs in North America. Yet despite its size, the Minnesota State Fair continues to celebrate the traditions that have made it a beloved annual event for more than 160 years. Agriculture remains at the heart of the fair, with livestock competitions, the CHS Miracle of Birth Center, crop exhibits and educational displays reminding visitors of Minnesota’s rich farming heritage. Beyond agriculture, guests can enjoy hundreds of free entertainment performances, art exhibits, demonstrations, daily parades, fireworks, shopping and countless family-friendly activities that make every visit unique.

Exciting New Attractions for 2026

Returning visitors will discover plenty of reasons to make another trip to the fairgrounds this year thanks to several exciting new attractions.

Among the biggest additions is The American Wheel, a spectacular new attraction expected to provide breathtaking panoramic views of the fairgrounds while delivering another memorable ride experience for guests of all ages. Towering above the skyline, it promises to become one of the most photographed landmarks of the 2026 fair.

Movie lovers will also enjoy Films at the Fair, a brand-new entertainment experience bringing classic and family-friendly films to the fairgrounds. It offers visitors another opportunity to relax, cool off and enjoy an entirely different type of State Fair entertainment during a busy day.

History also takes center stage in 2026 as the fair celebrates 75 Years of the Coliseum. For generations, the Coliseum has hosted horse shows, livestock competitions and countless memorable events. The anniversary honors one of the fair’s most iconic buildings while showcasing its importance to Minnesota agriculture and State Fair history.

Thrill seekers have something new to anticipate as well with two brand-new Midway rides joining the already impressive collection of attractions. Combined with the Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park, the new rides add even more excitement for guests looking for high-flying fun during their visit.

New Foods Continue the Fair Tradition

One of the biggest annual conversations surrounding the State Fair centers around one question:

“What are the new foods this year?”

The answer for 2026 is another mouthwatering lineup featuring 36 Official New Foods and nine new vendors.

Among the creations already generating excitement are the Hmong Corn Dog, a creative collaboration featuring bold Southeast Asian flavors, and the intriguing White Chocolate Pickle Cookie, which has quickly become one of the fair’s most talked-about desserts. Guests can also sample inventive savory cone creations, unique croquettes and dozens of other culinary surprises while continuing to enjoy longtime favorites like Sweet Martha’s cookies, cheese curds, corn dogs, roasted corn and countless foods served on a stick.

With more than 1,600 menu items available from approximately 300 food vendors, no two visits to the fair ever taste quite the same. Many longtime fairgoers purposely return multiple days just to experience all of the newest creations alongside their annual favorites.

Entertainment Around Every Corner

The Minnesota State Fair has long been known for offering tremendous value because so much entertainment is included with admission.

Visitors can enjoy hundreds of free concerts and performances throughout the fairgrounds, watch skilled craftspeople demonstrate traditional trades, browse award-winning fine arts, cheer on livestock competitions, explore educational exhibits and spend hours discovering something new around every corner.

Whether your interests include agriculture, music, history, cooking, shopping or simply people watching, the fair offers enough variety to fill an entire day—or several of them.

Celebrating Minnesota’s Diversity

One of the highlights of the final day of the fair will once again be Hmong Minnesota Day, taking place on Monday, Sept. 7 at Dan Patch Park.

Now celebrating its 11th year, Hmong Minnesota Day has become one of the State Fair’s signature cultural celebrations. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy performances by Hmong singers, dancers, musicians, martial artists, cultural organizations and community leaders from across Minnesota. The celebration offers fairgoers an opportunity to experience the vibrant traditions, heritage and contributions of Minnesota’s Hmong community while highlighting one of the state’s most important cultural stories.

As Minnesota continues to grow more diverse, events like Hmong Minnesota Day help showcase the cultures and traditions that strengthen communities throughout the state, making the State Fair an even more inclusive celebration of Minnesota.

Planning Your Visit

The fairgrounds are enormous, making a little planning go a long way. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the State Fair’s numerous Park & Ride locations, Express Bus service and official mobile app to help navigate the grounds, locate favorite foods and vendors and build a personalized schedule.

Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, every trip offers something different. You might discover a new favorite food, watch a memorable concert, pet newborn farm animals, ride a thrilling attraction or simply enjoy spending time with family and friends.

That enduring combination of tradition, innovation and community is exactly why the Minnesota State Fair continues to earn its reputation as the Great Minnesota Get-Together.