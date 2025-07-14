Thank You – For Everything!

They say memories start to form when a child is around two and a half years old. As a kid, I had the happiest memories of drawing on the dirt at my grandmother’s house by the Nam Khan River, picking edible flowers for dinner, playing in my family’s old CD store, and riding on a motorbike with my mom as she picked me up from pre-school. Life was simple, or so I thought.

My dad immigrated to the U.S. first when I was around a year old. The realization that my parents were in a long-distance marriage for three years only came to me when I got older. He took the opportunity of coming to America to earn money for everyone back home in Laos. As the eldest granddaughter on my mom’s side of the family, a lot of tears were shed as my mom, and I made our way to America. We left so much behind, and even as a four-year-old, I knew that Laos would always be a home that I’d return to. Being Lao became a core part of me as we made our journey to Lancaster County, PA.

As a family who immigrated much later than the rest of the diaspora, and due to settling in an isolated area, we never had the opportunity to integrate ourselves into a Lao community. I grew up without people who looked like me and shared my culture. I would romanticize going back home – something I inherited from my parents, as their intention was to never stay in the US permanently. This fueled my curiosity to find Lao organizations around the country to be involved in. I found Legacies of War on Facebook when I was in high school and followed the organization ever since. Their work connected puzzle pieces of family conversations about “the war.” The more I learned, the more I wanted to get involved. During my sophomore year in college, I applied for an internship, as this was on my to-do list ever since I first found out about their work.

I started interning back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Throughout my first summer with Legacies, I met the most amazing Lao women who have become not only mentors, but also older sisters I look up to. I had the opportunity to interview family members about their experience during the war. I learned so much about another side of Laos that was hidden from me and a lot of other Lao-Americans my age. Since I was interning remotely, I ended up extending my internship throughout my college years and beyond. Summer of 2021 was the first time I met the team in person, but everything felt so natural, as our work really bonded us as a family.

Being in this work forced me to step outside my comfort zone. I had never advocated for anything in my life and knew so little about politics. This work forced me to learn the ins and outs, as well as what it means to be strategic for our mission of advocating for humanitarian demining funds to clear Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. I grew so much throughout these past five years with Legacies. It has been such a privilege to have colleagues who only want the best for you. Ever since graduating college in 2022, I have been given endless opportunities to grow and explore the world. I got recommended to apply for the Mine Action Fellows program, which has been so rewarding and eye-opening. Only one class in college prepared me for what I was about to face at the UN in Geneva. This was my first trip to Europe, and I was like a sponge trying to learn everything. At first, I was frightened by the idea of talking to diplomats, but I did my best on this trip. Little did I know, a year later, I would become the first Lao-American to deliver an opening speech at the 11th Meeting of States Parties at the Convention on Cluster Munitions. It was an incredible honor to talk about the on-the-ground realities local deminers face to international delegates from all over the world.

It has also been because of Legacies that I was able to go to Laos in the fall of 2022. This was my second time ever going back home to the motherland since I immigrated. I got to explore sights I’ve only ever dreamed of, smell the desserts cooking in the markets, and feel the warmth of the sun hugging me – welcoming me back home. Attending this trip as an intern also exposed me to the realities of the UXO crisis in Laos. I traveled from the north in Xieng Khouang to the south in Champasack, saw clearance sites, listened to survivors’ stories, and learned so much about why this work is vital and important. This fueled me to be even braver and step further outside my comfort zone.

The following year, I applied for the U.S. Student Fulbright Research Fellowship and got it. I went back to Laos in August of 2023, but this time, on my own. Luckily, the beginning and end of my time in Laos were sandwiched with Legacies trips that gave me a sense of comfort and familiarity. Doing research alone in a foreign yet familiar country has its own hurdles to overcome. A lot of emotions went through me as I navigated life in Laos, balancing the responsibilities of the oldest grandchild and daughter while also traveling around the country talking to locals about how their lives have changed ever since UXO was cleared from their land. My parents in the US and my relatives in Laos did not fully understand my research. They were just happy I was in the country for an extended amount of time to help with miscellaneous tasks and responsibilities in my birth city of Luang Prabang – a tourist’s paradise, a place where bombs are (fortunately) barely mentioned.

By the end of the six months, I was deeply homesick, burnt out by the endless responsibilities, and ready to go back to the States – which is ironic, when my whole childhood dream was to go back and live in Laos. My sense of identity and belonging were put into question, and it felt uncomfortable. After spending 20+ years – basically my whole life – in the States, I really have become Lao-American. Right now, I am satisfied with the reality that I can call both Laos and the US my home. Identities can shift; priorities can change as we grow.

As I am making my way to almost five years with Legacies, my passion and love for the organization have remained the same, but I recognize it is my time to explore other opportunities. My journey here with Legacies has not ended, but simply shifted, as it’s time to explore new paths. I remain forever grateful to my euay (older sisters) Sera Koulabdara, Danae Hendrickson, and (Chief of Staff Emeritus) Aleena Inthaly for guiding me every step of the way. I will not forget the adventurous memories I’ve created with board members like Khamsone Sirimanivong, (Board Chair Emeritus) Titus Peachey, and more. The number of lifelong friends I made along the way has been priceless.

Thank you to everyone who has made this little Lao girl grow up to be a woman who can advocate for what she cares about and find strength within herself to take the next step forward. My four-year-old self would have never imagined this to be my life. I hope she knows that her dedication to her birth country has gotten her this far – and will go beyond.

As my time as a staff member of Legacies comes to an end, I want to express my deepest gratitude and best wishes for this incredible organization that I admire and love. I hope Legacies continues to attract dedicated, long-term supporters who are deeply connected to its mission. The organization’s growth and advocacy for Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam would not have been possible without a strong foundation of allies and friends. To my successor, I hope you will embrace this role with passion, go the extra mile for this mission, and bring your own unique perspective to further its impact.

Images courtesy Anna Phommachanthone.