Take Care Of Your Family With Health Insurance

Do you have a family?

Getting health insurance is one of the biggest things you can do for your loved ones. It will be easier to get health care when you and your kids need it.

You and your family may be able to get health insurance for free or at a low cost through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.

These programs cover everything from well child visits to individualized education plans (IEPs) in schools.

Other benefits include:

immunizations and vaccines

pregnancy care (including doula care)

prescriptions and medication

annual check-ups

family planning

dental services

vision services

behavioral health care

interpreter and translation services

transportation assistance to help you get to your appointments (Medical Assistance)

Getting regular health care can have a lifelong effect on a child’s health. Childhood is a critical time for brain development, school readiness, education and long-term health.

For adults and elders, routine health care and preventive care can help prevent illnesses and manage chronic conditions.

It’s much harder to get health care if you don’t have health insurance. If you go to the pharmacy, you might not be able to get your prescriptions. You or your kids might miss out on regular check-ups. You might have to go to the emergency room and later get a big bill.

Health insurance can give you peace of mind. You and your family members will be able to get care when you need it. It will also protect you from unexpected costs. A health crisis doesn’t have to turn into a financial crisis.

Did you know that Medical Assistance has no copayments or monthly premiums? Medical Assistance is Medicaid health insurance for people in Minnesota who have low incomes. Sometimes people call it “MA.”

If you don’t qualify for Medical Assistance, you might qualify for MinnesotaCare at an affordable cost based on your income. MinnesotaCare is a premium-based program, with low monthly premiums for some and no premiums for others. Some people have copayments for MinnesotaCare.

Find out if you and your family qualify! To sign up, go to https://www.mnsure.org/ or https://www.mnsure.org/hmong/index.jsp.

On that same page, you can connect with navigators in your community who speak your language. They can help you get or renew health insurance – at no charge. They can help you with paperwork and make sure you get what you need.

Apply at any time – year-round.

Your health matters. Take care of it – for your family and your community. Free or low-cost health insurance can help you and your kids stay healthy. Free or low-cost health insurance could also be available for elders.

For more information, visit https://mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage/ or https://mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage/hmong/.

Sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Human Services

Renew Your Insurance Every Year

If you sign up for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, you will have a “renewal” each year. That’s when we check to see if you and your family members still qualify.

If you have Medical Assistance, your renewal will be in the same month that you first signed up.

If you have MinnesotaCare, your renewal will happen in the fall.

For more information about renewals, and to look up your renewal date, go to https://mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage/.