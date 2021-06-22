States That Are Recovering the Quickest From COVID-19

The U.S. is gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and states have heavily relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.8% from its high of 14.8% in April 2020.

The country’s progress toward economic recovery has been largely possible because of the strides it has made toward a public health recovery, due to the distribution of the vaccine. As of June 7, around 42% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The country has already seen a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases and deaths, and that decline will only continue as more people get vaccinated. The greater level of safety will also lead to increased consumer confidence.

Even though the U.S. is making progress as a whole, some states are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic much faster than others. In order to determine the states that are having the most successful recoveries, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key metrics. WalletHub’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP compared to pre-COVID levels.

Recovering the Quickest Recovering the Slowest 1. Iowa 42. Washington 2. Nebraska 43. Arizona 3. Alaska 44. Montana 4. South Dakota 45. Delaware 5. New Hampshire 46. Pennsylvania 6. Utah 47. Georgia 7. Kansas 48. Louisiana 8. Connecticut 49. Oregon 9. Arkansas 50. West Virginia 10. Idaho 51. Michigan

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on June 7, 2021.