State Opens Monoclonal Antibody Clinic To Expand Access In Twin Cities

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today opened a new clinic in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in the Twin Cities metro area.

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment can help qualifying patients get better faster. It is an outpatient treatment for patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death.

“This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this life-saving treatment,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at this clinic and other locations by using the state’s online tool, the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform.”

To receive this treatment, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to request an appointment. The newly opened site is not a walk-in clinic.

MNRAP is an online scheduling tool the state created during the pandemic to facilitate equitable access to monoclonal treatments. Patients or their caregivers can access MNRAP to find out if they qualify for treatment. The website will also refer them to the nearest site with an available appointment, including the new St. Paul clinic.

MDH is partnering with Matrix Medical Network to operate the medical clinic, located near Interstate 35E and Arlington Avenue West.