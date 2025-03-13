Stages Theatre Company Introduces Cast Of When You Trap A Tiger

Stages Theatre Company (STC) in collaboration with Theater Mu is thrilled to announce the cast of When You Trap A Tiger. What stories do you keep with you? Would you make a deal with a magical tiger? This uplifting story bring Korean folklore to life as a girl goes on an adventure to unlock the power of stories and save her grandmother. This world premiere play written by playwright Katie Hae Leo is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling, Newbery Medal-winning novel, When You Trap A Tiger.

Meet the cast of When You Trap A Tiger: Melissa Bechthold (Joan, Tiger, Tiger Puppeteer), Scarlet Cheney (Sam Reeves, Tiger), Jeannie Lander (Halmonie, Tiger), Kira Lee (u/s Lily Reeves), Quinn Major (Jensen, Tiger Puppeteer), Vivian Nielsen (Lily Reeves), John Soneral (Ricky, TigerPuppeteer).

“I really hope that after seeing When You Trap A Tiger, audiences feel compelled to have conversations with their family and really strengthen that bond, because I want people to understand that families are there to support each other. I really like the end of this story because it shows that there can be closure without a ‘picture -perfect’ ending. Things aren’t always going to end exactly how you hoped, but you can still find joy.”

– Vivian Nielsen (Lily Reeves)

When You Trap A Tiger will be presented in the Jaycees Studio at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in downtown Hopkins. This world premiere play is best suited for audiences 7 years and older with a disclaimer that this production talks about grief that comes with a death in the family.

Meet the artistic team of When You Trap A Tiger: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director, STC), Katie Bradley (Artistic Director, Theater Mu), Emma Y. Lai (Director), Janae Lorick (Stage Manager), Marc Berg (Puppet Designer), Rachel Brees (Sound Designer), Jessica Chen (Scene Designer), Calvin Friedman (Props Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Erykah Lee (BIPOC Youth Mentee Costume Design), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Gretchen Katt (Sound Technician), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager).

“If audiences leave feeling like they can tell their own stories or they can go and ask other generations of their families to tell them stories about their lives, I think that would be amazing takeaway from this show… I just think facing your fears and facing something terrifying and huge while doing something good for someone is the best example of bravery that I can find.”

-Emma Y. Lai (Director)

Performances of When You Trap A Tiger run from March 14 – March 30, 2025.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest

professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant

to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles.

Through on-stage production, education programs, and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre

Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit

www.stagestheatre.org