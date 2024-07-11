St. Paul’s Suni Lee Makes U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Team

St. Paul native Suni Lee has officially earned her spot on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Team, marking a significant milestone in her already illustrious career. With her exceptional performances and unwavering dedication, Lee’s selection not only highlights her individual talent but also serves as a source of pride for her community and the broader gymnastics world.

Suni Lee took second All-Around at the recent 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team Trials June 27-30 held at Target Center in Minneapolis, just 15 miles from her childhood home.

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team with results and ranking from the 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team Trials:

Simone Biles – 117.225 Suni Lee – 111.675 Jordan Chiles – 111.425 Jade Carey – 111.35 Hezly Rivera – 111.15

A Journey Of Perseverance And Excellence

Suni Lee’s path to the Olympics has been paved with hard work, determination, and a string of impressive achievements. Her collegiate career at Auburn University stands as a testament to her prowess. During her freshman season in 2022, Lee scored two perfect 10s on the uneven bars and three on the balance beam, demonstrating her versatility and skill. Her sophomore season, which was her final one, saw her continue this streak with two perfect 10s on the uneven bars and two on the balance beam. These accomplishments not only solidified her reputation as a top gymnast but also showcased her consistent excellence.

Lee’s route to the 2024 Paris Games became complicated when she was diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease in 2023. She questioned if returning to Olympic form was even possible, and left Auburn when she fell ill after her sophomore year in 2023.

“My motivation started to fall. I could not bend my legs the slightest, I couldn’t squeeze my fingers, my face was swollen,” Lee said, noting she retained 45 pounds in water weight. “I looked like a completely different person. I was very, very miserable.”

“We have it under control now,” she said. “We know what to do and the right medication to take.”

And so, the comeback started.

“Initially I decided I wanted to come back because I really was only getting better and I love gymnastics,” Lee said. “I was not ready to be done and I wanted to prove to myself that I could be better than I was at the last Olympics.”

The Making Of A Champion

Born and raised in St. Paul, Suni Lee’s early life and training laid the foundation for her remarkable career. Growing up in a supportive family and community, Lee was introduced to gymnastics at a young age. Her natural talent was evident from the beginning, and with the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors, she honed her skills and developed her unique style. Lee’s commitment to her sport was unwavering, often training for hours each day and sacrificing much of her free time to pursue her dreams.

Impact On The Community And Beyond

Suni Lee’s selection to the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Team has had a profound impact on her community in St. Paul and the broader gymnastics world. For the Hmong community in the Twin Cities, Lee’s achievement is a source of immense pride and inspiration. It highlights the importance of representation and serves as a reminder that with dedication and perseverance, barriers can be broken, and dreams can be realized.

Lee’s success also reverberates through the broader gymnastics’ community. Her unique style and impeccable performances have set a new standard for excellence. Fellow gymnasts and aspiring athletes look up to her as a role model, drawing inspiration from her story and striving to emulate her achievements.

Looking Ahead

As Suni Lee prepares to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. Her journey from a young girl with a dream to an Olympic athlete is a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and community support. Lee’s presence on the Olympic stage is sure to leave a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations of gymnasts to aim high and pursue their passions relentlessly.

Suni Lee’s selection to the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympic team is a celebration of her talent, dedication, and the unwavering support of her community. As she takes on the world stage, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of many, proving that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible. Here’s to Suni Lee, a true champion in every sense.