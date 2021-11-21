St. Paul City School Students Love Volunteering

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted every aspect of our lives and our young people are some of the most disproportionately affected by the global pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has made the practice of social distancing the norm, created stress and isolation especially among the old and young. St. Paul City students are no exception. Our students volunteered several times each year to bag groceries for customers at area grocery stores, but COVID-19 put a halt to all school activities in March 2020. Students were eager to start volunteering again and jumped right in when their neighborhood Cub Foods gave them the green light in July 2021. They love interacting with the customers and the cashiers. They always look forward for more volunteer opportunities and ways to give back to the community.

Benefits of Volunteerism:

Psychological benefits: The benefits of volunteerism on physical and mental health have been well documented. People who volunteer are happier and have higher self-esteem and less likely to suffer from stress and depression. Humans are hard-wired to give to others. This means the more students give, the happier they feel. Social benefits: Volunteering can give students a sense of purpose, allowing students to get out of their comfort zone and interact with different people, and make new friends. Volunteering engages students with the community and increases social awareness and responsibility. Cognitive benefits: Volunteering helps students enhance their personal knowledge, grow from new experiences, and develop better interpersonal communication skills. Volunteering teaches valuable life skills such as communication, teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving.

St. Paul City School enrolls all year round. If you have a student that would like to be a part of our community, learn more and enroll at www.stpaulcityschool.org or call 651-225-9177.