Spinning Tradition into the Future: Keller Regional Park Celebrates Renovated Tuj Lub Courts and New Cultural Sports Complex

When Keller Regional Park in Maplewood officially reopened its renovated tuj lub courts this year, the moment was more than just a ribbon-cutting — it was a celebration of culture, community, and continuity. The upgraded facilities not only honor a deeply cherished Hmong tradition but also signal Ramsey County’s broader commitment to inclusivity, recreation, and the recognition of cultural heritage through public spaces.

Tuj lub — pronounced “too loo” — is far more than a game; it’s a living expression of Hmong culture that has been passed down through generations. Originating in the mountain villages of Laos and parts of Southeast Asia, tuj lub was historically played during the Hmong New Year and other community celebrations. The game involves launching large wooden tops across a court to knock out opponents’ tops, requiring both strength and precision. Matches consist of eight rounds, each becoming more challenging as the target tops are placed farther away.

When Hmong refugees resettled in the United States following the Vietnam War, they brought tuj lub with them, using the sport as a way to stay connected to their cultural roots. What began as an activity played on makeshift dirt courts in community parks has grown into a respected competitive sport — complete with local leagues, national tournaments, and now, purpose-built facilities like those at Keller Regional Park. For many Hmong families, introducing their children to tuj lub isn’t just about play — it’s about teaching cultural identity, resilience, and the joy of shared tradition.

The reopening of the renovated tuj lub courts also coincides with a milestone moment: the 50th anniversary of Hmong settlement in Minnesota. Over the last five decades, Ramsey County has become home to one of the largest Hmong populations in the United States. From small beginnings in the 1970s, the community has flourished, shaping the cultural, economic, and civic landscape of the region.

Hmong residents now serve as elected officials, educators, entrepreneurs, artists, and community leaders — contributing richly to Ramsey County’s identity. Cultural festivals, language programs, and local businesses continue to share Hmong traditions with broader audiences, while places like Keller Regional Park provide the physical spaces where these traditions can thrive. The tuj lub courts are more than a place to play — they are a visible symbol of the Hmong community’s enduring presence and evolving story.

The renovated tuj lub facility at Keller Regional Park reflects that respect and recognition. The improvements include four new throwing lanes, high-quality artificial turf, upgraded lighting, expanded seating, and a new park shelter to provide shade and gathering space. These enhancements make the courts more accessible and enjoyable for players of all ages and skill levels — whether they’re seasoned competitors or newcomers curious to learn about the sport.

But the project didn’t stop with tuj lub. Ramsey County used this opportunity to transform the area into a more dynamic, multi-use destination. Two additional courts were built for other popular sports — Sepak Takraw, volleyball, and badminton — each with its own cultural and community significance.

The inclusion of Sepak Takraw, volleyball, and badminton facilities broadens the park’s appeal and reflects the county’s growing cultural diversity.

Sepak Takraw, often described as a mix between soccer and volleyball, is a fast-paced sport that originated in Southeast Asia and has a strong following among Hmong, Lao, Thai, and Vietnamese communities. Players use their feet, knees, chest, and head to volley a rattan ball over a net — a game that requires agility, athleticism, and teamwork. Having dedicated courts for Sepak Takraw not only acknowledges the sport’s cultural roots but also provides a welcoming space for enthusiasts and beginners alike to play and compete.

Volleyball and badminton, meanwhile, remain staples of park recreation, beloved by a wide range of local residents. The new multi-use courts will support everything from casual weekend games to organized leagues, creating new opportunities for physical activity, social connection, and cross-cultural exchange. These additions ensure that Keller Regional Park will continue to be a vibrant gathering space for the entire community.

The renovation project goes beyond athletics. Original public artwork by local artist Kao Lee Thao now decorates the space, adding a vibrant visual celebration of Hmong heritage and creativity. The park’s improved lighting and redesigned seating make the courts more welcoming and inclusive, while enhancements to the nearby parking lot improve access for families and visitors of all ages and abilities.

Such improvements were made possible through support from the Metropolitan Council Equity Grant, the Legacy Amendment Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, and the Legacy Parks & Trails Fund — programs designed to ensure that public investments reflect the diversity and values of Minnesota’s communities. These funding sources underscore a larger commitment to equity and cultural representation in public spaces.

For many Hmong elders, the new tuj lub courts represent a bridge between generations. They are a place to pass down a beloved tradition to children and grandchildren — not just by teaching them the techniques of the game, but by sharing stories, values, and cultural knowledge that have been carried across continents and decades.

For younger generations, the courts offer an opportunity to connect with their heritage in a setting that feels both modern and meaningful. They are also a reminder that culture is not static — it evolves, adapts, and thrives when given room to grow. The presence of multiple sports, community art, and inclusive design demonstrates how public spaces can honor tradition while embracing change.

The reopening of Keller Regional Park’s renovated tuj lub courts is more than just a local story — it’s a model for how public spaces can reflect and celebrate cultural diversity. By investing in projects that center cultural heritage, local governments not only preserve important traditions but also create environments where people from all backgrounds can come together, learn from one another, and build a shared future.

As Ramsey County looks to the next 50 years of Hmong history — and the continued growth of its many diverse communities — spaces like these will play a vital role. They remind us that parks are not just places for recreation; they are places where identity, memory, and community are woven together.