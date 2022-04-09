​​Senator Baldwin Led Relief Bill For Southeast Asia Receives Bipartisan Support 

Almost two years have passed since Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, introduced the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act. This week, Senator Baldwin will be reintroducing the legislation with Senator Moran (R-KS) as a co-lead, giving it support on both sides of the aisle.

“Wisconsinites and Americans are indebted to the Hmong-Americans and other Diasporas from Southeast Asia for their service and sacrifice to support our troops in the war in Vietnam,” said Senator Baldwin. “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to recognize and honor the efforts of these brave refugees and immigrants and work to do right by those communities who are still facing the consequences of the war. I’ve heard heart-wrenching stories from landmine survivors firsthand in Vietnam, and it is abundantly clear that the United States must take action to clear the unexploded ordnances and landmines.”

“The impact of war decades ago in southeast Asia is still being felt to this day,” said Senator Moran. “This bill recognizes the assistance provided to the American military by people of the region and helps remove the dangerous remnants of war, such as unexploded ordnances, left in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos that continue to prevent farmers from cultivating fields and parents from allowing their children to play outside without fear.”

In addition to the significant Southeast Asian diaspora population in Kansas, students, veterans, and community activists sent personal testimonies to Senator Moran’s office in support of this bill.

The bill is endorsed by over 50 prominent international and national organizations like Legacies of War, MAG America inc, The HALO Trust (USA), World Education and Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Leaders in the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) advocacy community joined them:

“Senator Baldwin’s and Senator Moran’s leadership in sponsoring the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act is a major step forward in overcoming the legacies of America’s 20th century military interventions in Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. These conflicts ended 50 years ago but unexploded ordnance still mars the land and people of these countries, especially in Laos, the most heavily bombed country per capita. This act provides much needed and continued support for cleanup and victims assistance.” – His Excellency Ambassador Khamphan Anlavan, Lao PDR

“As a child in Laos, I was taught to walk on well-worn paths to avoid unexploded bombs left over from the Secret War my parents survived. Today, I’m proud to lead Legacies of War’s efforts to support bomb clearance and survivor assistance so that children can live and play in safety. We are thankful forSenator Baldwin and Senator Moran’s leadership in sponsoring the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act. This tragic legacy must end so that new ones may begin.” – Sera Koulabdara, Executive Director, Legacies of War

As a Laotian American, Hmong American, and executive director of a community based nonprofit organization serving immigrants and refugees, I support the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act as an important step to honor the contributions made by Southeast Asian communities, particularly in consideration of the trauma of military conflict in the 1960s and 1970s. The act could take important steps to authorize assistance to support these communities in addressing the remnants of war.” – Lee Po Cha, Executive Director, Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization

“Senator Baldwin’s and Senator Moran’s leadership in sponsoring the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act is a major step forward in overcoming the legacies of America’s 20th century military interventions in Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. These conflicts ended 50 years ago but unexploded ordnance still mars the land and people of these countries. This act provides much needed and continued support for cleanup and victims assistance.” – Brian Eyler, Stimson Center Southeast Asia Program Director; Chair, War Legacies Working Group

“As a veteran who served in-country during the so-called “Secret War” in Laos, I witnessed first hand the legacy of destruction left by U.S. military action during that war. That legacy not only brought death but left indelible scars to many innocent civilians. Today, unfortunately, the legacy remains with literally millions of bombs that lay unexploded in the farms, villages, and near schools and buildings in Laos, which has maimed and killed thousands since the war ended. The people of Laos remain victims of the indiscriminate bombing by the US which hinders the ability of the country to make progress today.

The sponsorship, of Senator Baldwin and Moran of the Ordnance Removal Act, is an act of leadership that will provide a significant step towards the cleanup of the bombs and offer victims assistance” – Mike Burton, Board Chair of Legacies of War