Saint Paul Public Library Invites Residents Of All Ages To “Read Brave” About Mental Health In The Program’s 10th Year 

In his debut novel, Darius the Great Is Not Okay, Khorram tells the story of Darius, a boy who navigates life with clinical depression. According to the publisher, “Darius speaks better Klingon than Farsi, and he knows more about Hobbit social cues than Persian ones. He’s a Fractional Persian—half, his mom’s side—and his first-ever trip to Iran is about to change his life. Darius has never really fit in at home, and he’s sure things are going to be the same in Iran. His clinical depression doesn’t exactly help matters and trying to explain his medication to his grandparents only makes things harder. Then Darius meets Sohrab, the boy next door, and everything changes…”