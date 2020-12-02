Safe Holiday Celebrations During COVID-19

Holidays are one of the ways Minnesotans celebrate the people and events that we care about. Some are major U.S. holidays. Others are celebrated in our diverse communities and are important expressions of culture, faith, and family connection. Each holiday is special and important, but holidays may need to look different this year.

COVID-19 can easily spread from one person to another during traditional holiday activities where we gather for shared meals or rituals. No matter the holiday, we want it to be a safe one for you and your family.

For Gatherings

Keep in mind that anytime you gather with people you do not live with, the risk of infection increases for everyone.

Stay home if you do not feel well or are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Invited guests should stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Invited guests who live with people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 should think about any added risks to their loved ones.

from people that do not live with you. Remember who came to the gathering Keep a list of invited guests in case one of them gets COVID-19. This list will be helpful if you’re contacted by a health department case interviewer.

Holiday Travel

Traveling increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

Upcoming Holidays

Many traditional holiday activities may help spread the virus. Choose activities with less risk. If you may have COVID-19 or if you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should stay home and not take part in any in-person festivities.

Safety Tips