Resilience Fund Grant To Hmong Cultural Center

The Hmong Cultural Center is excited to announce that it was selected by Arts Midwest as one of 30 organizations in the Midwestern United States to receive financial support to catalyze recovery and build resilience for arts and cultural organizations facing disruption and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hmong Cultural Center will receive a $50,000.00 grant award from Arts Midwest made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This is a non-matching award for organizations to direct funding to their most pressing needs and opportunities between September 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Hmong Cultural Center will use this funding to reopen its community-based museum in Frogtown on St. Paul’s University Avenue in 2021 and support unique educational programs teaching traditional Hmong ceremonial folk art forms involved in Hmong funerals and weddings including the Qeej instrument and orally recited wedding and funeral songs. Hmong Cultural Center’s Museum teaches visitors about Hmong culture and history, Hmong contributions to Minnesota and Hmong folk art forms.

The Hmong Cultural Center thanks Arts Midwest and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for this very important show of support for our center’s mission and community!