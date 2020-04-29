Professor Points Out 13 Behaviors To Adapt As Society Battles COVID-19

As society digs into its battle against COVID-19, a health researcher at Ball State University recommends behaviors that to adapt as soon as possible to avoid illness.

“Our society is more diverse than ever, and we have developed a tolerance for a variety of behaviors due to greater amalgamation of cultures, traditions, etiquettes, and norms,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a health science professor. “In general, we tend to ignore unhealthy and unsanitary behaviors in the guise of other peoples’ choice, personality type, family habits, or culture.”

“During and after the current pandemic crisis, we need greater awareness, collective action, and common civic behaviors driven by scientific evidence on transmission of emerging infectious disease agents such as coronaviruses. We must also not hesitate from educating or questioning family members, colleagues, and the general public on behaviors that pose danger to self and the society.”

Given the current evidence on mechanisms of transmission and action of COVID-19, Khubchandani offers up 13 behaviors and habits to be embraced: