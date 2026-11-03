Possibility Is Taking Shape Across Minnesota

The Power of Possible, a new initiative from the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, highlights stories of individuals and communities creating change in ways both bold and quietly transformative.

“Even as we hold our differences, we care about the same things. That our families are well. That we can pay our bills, afford food and gas, and make a life that we’ve dreamed of for ourselves, our children and our neighborhoods,” said President and CEO Chanda Smith Baker.

“Dreaming of a better future alone can be scary. The Power of Possible is an invitation to dream together, and to be inspired by the work of others.”

The idea behind the Power of Possible is simple but expansive: meaningful change begins when people choose to believe that tomorrow can look different from today.

Established in 1940, the Foundation serves as a connector across the state of Minnesota – bringing together donors, nonprofits and community partners to support solutions rooted in lived experience. The Foundation works alongside communities to align resources, strengthen relationships, and move ideas into action.

“Our role is not to have all the answers, but to be in community where the answers sit.”

Have you been inspired by what’s possible lately? Join us.

Share your story here.

Images courtesy the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.