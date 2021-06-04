Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for People Under 18 Years Old

At this time, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been studied and authorized for use by people ages 12-17 years old. Data from Pfizer vaccine studies show the vaccine is safe and effective for this age group. Other vaccine manufacturers are also studying their vaccines in younger age groups but have not yet received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Parent or guardian consent is needed for COVID-19 vaccination of people 12-17 years old, except under certain circumstances. Refer to Minnesota Statutes, sections 144.341 (minor living apart), 144.342 (minor who has given birth or been married), and 144.345 (recognizing good faith reliance upon representations of the minor). We encourage a parent or guardian to go to the vaccine appointment with their child to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and provide consent for the child to receive the vaccine.

If a parent/guardian is not able to go with the child to get their vaccine, ask the provider about their consent process and access to the Emergency Use Authorization fact sheet: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers (www.fda.gov/media/144414/download). This is like the Vaccine Information Statements given before other routine vaccinations. Make sure all your questions are answered. For state-sponsored community vaccination sites, a parent must be present for 12-15-year-olds to give consent.

Looking for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments?

You can use the map on State of Minnesota: Find Vaccine Locations (mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp) to search for providers who are offering COVID-19 vaccine. Call the clinic before scheduling an appointment to make sure they are vaccinating 12-17-year-olds and understand their consent process. Some also include this information on their scheduling websites.

You can directly schedule an appointment for a state community vaccination site, or walk in. Find which sites can vaccinate 12-17-year-olds at State of Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program (mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/community-vaccination-program/index.jsp).

You can also find COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov and through local public health departments at Minnesota: Find a Vaccination Clinic (prepmod.health.state.mn.us/clinic/search). Both allow you to filter by vaccine product to search for only Pfizer vaccine appointments.