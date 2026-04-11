Paul Xiong: From An Orphan In Laos To Community Leader And Candidate For Congress

Paul Xiong’s life embodies the American Dream – built through hardship, perseverance, and a deep commitment to serving others.

Born in Laos during a time of war, Xiong’s family paid a heavy price for supporting the United States. His father, Pa Ze Xiong, served as a captain under General Vang Pao, fighting alongside American forces during the Secret War.

Like many Hmong families, their sacrifice came at great personal cost. At just eight years old, Paul Xiong became an orphan, along with his two sisters. For many, such a tragedy could define a lifetime. For Xiong, it became the foundation of resilience. Growing up without parents, he learned early that survival required discipline, strength, and personal responsibility – values that continue to guide his life today.

After graduating high school in Laos, Xiong pursued studies in Business Administration and English. Determined to build a better future, he came to the United States as an international student – beginning his journey as an immigrant in search of opportunity, freedom, and stability.

In America, he embraced opportunity. He pursued higher education in technology, law enforcement, and business – ultimately earning degrees that helped him build a life grounded in hard work and purpose. His experience as an immigrant shaped his belief that the United States must remain a nation of opportunity – supported by strong, lawful, and humane immigration policies that protect both its citizens and those seeking a better life.

Over time, Xiong built a life centered on faith, family, and community. He and his wife, Pachia Vue, are raising four children, grounding their family in values of responsibility, service, and perseverance.

Paul and Pachia are also small business owners in Little Canada, where they have firsthand experience navigating the challenges facing entrepreneurs. Together, they have mentored individuals seeking to start their own businesses, helping others pursue opportunity and achieve financial independence.

His path into leadership began with a desire to serve others. He became actively involved in community work in 2012 and was later elected as the Xiong representative to the Hmong 18 Council in 2019.

In 2022, he was elected Chairman of the Hmong 18 Council. In that role, he led a major effort to establish a permanent space for community leadership and support. Working across the aisle with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, along with local leaders and supporters, Xiong helped secure $3 million in state funding, along with an additional $300,000 in private support, to purchase the Hmong Community Center – creating a lasting resource for families and future generations.

For Xiong, that achievement represented more than a building. It was proof that leadership is not about promises – it is about results.

He defines his approach to leadership in three words: Respect. Responsibility. Results.

Beyond the council, Xiong has built a broad coalition of community leaders, small business owners, and grassroots supporters across Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District. He has worked with federal and local law enforcement – including the Federal Bureau of Investigation – on community-related issues and serves as a volunteer community consultant to the Frederick Douglass Project, supporting outreach, engagement, and leadership development.

His leadership has been especially evident in times of crisis. Following a tragic incident at Vadnais Lake, Xiong helped mobilize resources, raise funds, and support affected families – demonstrating not only the ability to act quickly, but a genuine heart to serve.

Supporters say these moments define his leadership: building trust, responding when it matters most, and delivering real-world impact beyond politics.

After years of community leadership, Xiong became increasingly concerned about the challenges facing families across Minnesota – rising costs, government waste, fraud with too little accountability, public safety concerns, and the pressures facing small businesses and working families.

He has also emphasized the need for stronger, more accountable immigration policies. Having come to the United States through legal channels, Xiong believes the federal government has a responsibility to secure the border, enforce immigration laws, and uphold the rule of law – while improving immigration laws in Washington, D.C. so they are clear, consistent, and humane. He also believes every policy should be implemented with compassion, treating every person with dignity and respect.

Those concerns led him to step down from his leadership role with the Hmong 18 Council and launch a campaign for the United States Congress in Minnesota’s 4th District.

For Xiong, this campaign is about representation and responsibility. He believes that working families, immigrant communities, and those often overlooked deserve a stronger voice in Washington – while ensuring communities are safe, laws are enforced, and government is accountable to the people it serves.

His story resonates because it reflects both hardship and achievement: a child who lost his parents in war, an immigrant who came to America in search of opportunity, a husband and father, small business owner, and community leader who delivered results – and now a candidate prepared to serve at a higher level.

From Laos to Minnesota, Paul Xiong’s life is a testament to resilience, service, and the belief that even in the face of adversity, a better future can be built.

Images courtesy Paul Xiong.