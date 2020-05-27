Pandemic Response Resources For Nonprofits – How The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation Is Responding To COVID-19

The following resources for nonprofits are here for you to efficiently get information on the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation’s response, additional funding opportunities and other community resources that have emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grantmaking Updates

In times of crisis, we recognize that the ways we support our community need to be flexible and responsive.

In an effort to better serve our community and nonprofit partners, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation is adjusting the grantmaking schedule for the remainder of 2020. Our goal is to distribute grants that support longer term recovery efforts, in addition to providing timely and effective relief.

As of March 30, 2020, organizations with a current grant from the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, F. R. Bigelow Foundation and/or Mardag Foundation may use current grant funds to address challenges that have arisen because of the COVID-19 community crisis.

Additionally, current grant applicants may amend their grant applications to address challenges and urgent needs that have arisen because of the COVID-19 community crisis.

If you are interested in making any changes to your current grant or application, please email your program officer.

Community Sharing Fund

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, we have increased the grant size of Community Sharing Fund grants from $500 to $750 from April 15 until May 31, 2020. We will continue to assess the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on our East Metro community after May 31. Visit the Community Sharing Fund grant page for more information.

Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus

The Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund (MDRF) for coronavirus funds both short and long-term needs that arise within communities as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will not be distributed directly to nonprofit organizations. Rather, funds will go directly to community foundations, Minnesota Initiative Foundations or other intermediaries that have an existing grant-making process in place. The intermediaries will distribute the funds to nonprofits, small businesses, and individuals and families.

Saint Paul Bridge Fund

We partnered with the City of Saint Paul to set up the Saint Paul Bridge Fund, which will provide emergency relief for the small businesses and families in our community who need it most.

As our community faces new challenges, thank you for the dedication and determination you bring to your work every day.