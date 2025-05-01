The City of Brooklyn Park invites you to join them for a second Community Open House on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Brooklyn Park Small Business Center (7970 Brooklyn Blvd) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Project Overview

The City of Brooklyn Park is developing a plan for the development of its 700-acre Northwest Growth Area. As the last large-scale undeveloped area in the city, this is a rare opportunity to envision great new places that add value to the community.

The plan will include consideration of a new biotechnology district and other industry, a variety of housing and commercial options, public parks and trails, and integration with Blue Line Light Rail Transit station area planning, among other features.

Through vision plan development, public engagement, and supporting technical analysis, this process will lay the groundwork for future public and private investment that centers the needs and priorities of the people of Brooklyn Park.

Vision And Goals

The Northwest Growth Area Plan aims to attract investment from employers and retailers, effectively engage the community, and bridge economic gaps by creating employment and ownership opportunities for residents.

It prioritizes sustainable infrastructure, enhances multimodal connections for pedestrians, bikes, and transit, and strengthens the City’s financial health by expanding the tax base.

Project Process

The project began in Fall 2024. It is expected to be complete and approved at all levels by the end of 2025. Initial work to prepare for early-stage implementation will begin by mid-2025, to ensure that the City can leverage any opportunities identified through the planning process.

Discover | December 2024 -January 2025

The City analyzes what is in the plan area, and learning what is possible in the future. Where should the streets be built? What kinds of businesses would be interested in locating here? What types of housing and ownership opportunities would be sustainable?

Discuss | February-May 2025

City staff develop three options for the future of the Northwest Area, and will ask the community for feedback and if it meets the goals of this plan. Which option will best attract employers? Which option will provide ownership opportunities for existing residents? Do these options provide adequate greenspace and pedestrian opportunities?

Decide | June-August 2025

City Council members review feedback provided by the discussion and will determine what fits their vision. This action will adopt a small area plan to guide development

Develop | 2026 and beyond

After the adoption of the plan, the City will work with developers to achieve the vision over the course of several years.

Share Your Feedback

Community engagement is essential to this project to ensure that the plan reflects community priorities and provides benefits to the people of Brooklyn Park. Information on engagement opportunities will be posted here when available.

Community Meetings

The City of Brooklyn Park hosted a Northwest Growth Area Open House on January 22, 2025. If you were not able to attend to the Open House, and want to review the Open House materials, you can access them via this link:

https://www.brooklynpark.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/BP-Northwest-Growth-Area_Open-House-Boards_0122.pdf

Your voice will help guide public and private investment that reflects the needs of our community.

Share Online

Can’t make the meeting or prefer to engage online? Watch this space for future surveys and other engagement opportunities!

Images courtesy City of Brooklyn Park.