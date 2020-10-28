Noble Academy Receives $20,000 Donation from Minnesota Bank & Trust

Minnesota Bank & Trust, through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, has donated $20,000 to Noble Academy.

The funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate, whether students are learning in the classroom or remotely from their homes.

“On behalf of our Noble Academy, I would like to thank Minnesota Bank & Trust and AdoptAClassroom.org for their partnership and supporting our school with this significant donation,” said Dr. Mai Yia Chang, Deputy Superintendent. “We look forward to determining how best to utilize the funds and maximize the benefit to our students and school community.”

“These are such challenging days for our K-12 educators, wrestling with how best to stay safe while keeping their students connected and engaged in learning,” says Courtney Medick, Marketing Specialist at Minnesota Bank & Trust. “K-12 schools are the cornerstone to a healthy and productive community. We want to play our part to help.”

