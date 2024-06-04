New Summer Skills Await! I Can! Program Registration Open

Have you dreamed of camping under the stars or paddling down a gentle river? Maybe you’ve imagined conquering mountain biking trails or reeling in a big fish – but don’t know how. The I Can! Programs from Minnesota State Parks and Trails are designed to teach beginners of all ages new outdoor skills. With all the equipment provided and guidance from experienced instructors, there’s no better way to dive into the world of outdoor recreation!

Sign up for an I Can Paddle! Program to explore some of Minnesota’s beautiful lakes and rivers. With safety tips and paddling techniques provided by knowledgeable instructors, even first-time paddlers will feel confident navigating the waterways. Small group sizes are perfect for families looking for an activity to do together. You’ll start the program learning techniques on land and end gliding gracefully across shimmering waters during a guided kayak or canoe excursion.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, I Can Mountain Bike! Programs offer an exhilarating way to experience the great outdoors. Race along rugged terrain and feel the wind in your hair as you pedal through forests and rocky landscapes. With bikes and safety gear provided, you can focus on honing your skills and enjoying the exhilarating ride.

But the adventure doesn’t end there. I Can! Programs also offer other exciting activities where you can learn about fishing, archery, and camping. Try casting a line, testing your aim with a bow and arrow, or roasting marshmallows around a crackling campfire – you’ll create memories that will last a lifetime!

What sets the I Can! Program apart is its focus on inclusivity and accessibility. No matter your age, background, or experience level, everyone is welcome to join in the fun and learn a new outdoor skill. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking to try something new or a beginner hoping to step out of your comfort zone, the I Can! Program offers a supportive and encouraging environment where you can learn, grow, and thrive.

Best of all, the I Can! Programs offers an affordable way to experience the joys of outdoor recreation. With costs ranging from free to unbelievably affordable, there’s a program for every budget. So why wait? Start planning your summer adventure today and discover the joy of outdoor exploration with an I Can! Program. Join us as we embark on a journey of exploration, learning, and unforgettable experiences in the great outdoors!

Register for a program at www.mndnr.gov/ican

Images courtesy Minnesota DNR