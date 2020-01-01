New Grant Support For Hmong Cultural Center

In November 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a two year Arts grant from the McKnight Foundation. This grant will support Cultural Customs Folk Arts classes and the development of a community directory of Hmong ceremonial folk artists.

In November 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a two year general operating grant from the Otto Bremer Trust. This grant will be primarily focused on supporting ESL and Citizenship classes for adult immigrants and refugees.

In September 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a new two year Southeast Asian Equity grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to support Occupational English classes and job counseling services.

In September 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a Folk and Traditional Arts grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to support the first Minnesota Hmong Qeej Festival.

In July 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a new three year grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to support integrated Work English and Civics classes.

In July 2019, Hmong Cultural Center was awarded a grant from the City of Saint Paul Cultural Star Program to support the Hmong Cultural Center Museum and related educational outreach programming.

The center thanks all of these funders for their important support of the community we serve!