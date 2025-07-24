New Exhibit Showcases Hmong Cultural Center’s History And More News!

A new exhibit showcasing the 33-year history of the Hmong Cultural Center of Minnesota is now on display on the second floor of the HCC Museum in Saint Paul. The exhibit was produced in partnership with Museology Museum Services.

In 1990, Hmong elders and cultural experts from the 18 clans met in St. Paul to find a path to preserve their culture in a new home. They wanted future generations to understand the Hmong language and traditions. The created the Hmong Cultural Center (HCC). Among these founders were brothers Xiong Pao Lee and Tougeu Leepalao.

Xiong Pao Lee chaired the council and had been a seniro advisor to General Vang Pao during the United States’ Secret War in Laos (1961-1975).

Tougeu Leepalao (1930-2019), Xiong Pao Lee’s younger brother served as a Major in the Secret War. He taught classes from the early 1990s until his retirement in 2015.

In the exhibit, visitors learn about the founders of the organization and the efforts of Hmong Cultural Center over the past three decades to pass along Hmong folk arts traditions, promote cross-cultural understanding between Hmong and non-Hmong and help Hmong and other immigrants and refugees acquire U.S. Citizenship and learn English.

The new exhibit brings the total to more than 40 display panels in the Hmong Cultural Center Museum as well as object and artwork displays and multiple iPad station kiosks to help visitors learn about Hmong history, culture and Hmong milestones and contributions to Minnesota.

Citizenship Success Stories

Congratulations to Lao Vang! Lao recently passed the U.S. Citizenship interview after several months studying in Citizenship class at Hmong Cultural Center! Hmong Cultural Center offers morning and late afternoon Citizenship classes for Minnesota residents to meet all schedules with online Zoom options available! Call 651-917-9937 for more info about registering for a Citizenship class at the Hmong Cultural Center.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center.