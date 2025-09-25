New Donations To The Hmong Cultural Center Museum And More News!

Hmong Cultural Center thanks Daniel Herieus Xiong for handcrafting and donating this shaman altar to our museum in August 2025. We are looking forward to incorporating it into our museum exhibits to share with visitors about the role of Shamanism in Hmong culture!

In July 2025, Jean Andrianoff generously donated around 100 beautiful Hmong embroidery pieces to our museum! We look forward to developing a future exhibit from this new collection.

Citizenship Success Stories

Congratulations to A.Y. Yang! A.Y. recently passed her Citizenship interview after taking a Citizenship class at Hmong Cultural Center. HCC provides Citizenship classes to the community mornings, middays and late afternoons, in-person and online. Call 651-917-9937 for more information about registering for a Citizenship class at Hmong Cultural Center.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center Museum