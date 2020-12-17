Moua Honored By The Minnesota State High School League

Hmong College Prep Academy Boys’ Soccer Team member Dylan Moua was recently selected as the recipient of the Minnesota State High School League Most Valuable Teammate award for the 2020 season.

“This award is given to a select number of student athletes who demonstrate the values that the Minnesota State High School League looks for in those who participate in sports,” stated HCPA Athletic Director Sam Malone. “This is an award that Dylan richly deserves. He brings a lot to our school as well as our soccer team, especially with helping younger players.”

Moua was also selected as a member of the Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference All-Conference Team. He and his brother Nathan, who was also awarded all-conference honors, combined for 15 goals and finished among the top scorers in the conference.