Leadership, cultural pride, community service and personal growth take center stage at the 46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year celebration.

As the Hmong community prepares to celebrate the 46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year, five young women are preparing for an opportunity that represents much more than wearing a crown. The Miss Hmong Minnesota competition celebrates the beauty, intelligence, leadership and cultural pride of Hmong women while encouraging the next generation to become advocates and role models within their communities.

This year’s contestants are Tong Yang, Daliang Vang, Hayley Vang, Payong Lee and Ariel Vang. Each will have the opportunity to demonstrate the personal qualities, cultural awareness and commitment to community that embody the spirit of Miss Hmong Minnesota.

While beauty and presentation are often associated with pageant competitions, becoming Miss Hmong Minnesota requires much more. The title represents a responsibility to serve as a cultural ambassador, community advocate and positive example for young Hmong women throughout Minnesota.

At the heart of the Miss Hmong Minnesota program is a mission to develop advocates for the Hmong community through interpersonal skills, leadership opportunities, community service, self-identity, cultural values and cultural preservation.

Leadership is among the most important qualities expected of a titleholder. Miss Hmong Minnesota should demonstrate confidence, responsibility, effective communication skills and the ability to inspire others. She must be comfortable representing her community while remaining approachable, compassionate and committed to making a difference.

Equally important is cultural pride. As younger generations navigate the balance between traditional Hmong values and contemporary American society, Miss Hmong Minnesota has an opportunity to help preserve the language, customs, traditions and history that define Hmong identity.

Community service is another cornerstone of the program. Contestants are encouraged to volunteer, develop personal projects and collaborate with organizations supporting Minnesota’s Hmong community. These experiences reinforce the importance of giving back while building valuable relationships and professional connections.

The competition also emphasizes personal and professional development. Participants have opportunities to strengthen project management abilities, develop essential career skills and work alongside board members who provide guidance through projects and partnerships. These experiences can benefit contestants long after the competition concludes.

Another meaningful aspect of the program is sisterhood. Through shared experiences, contestants can develop lasting friendships with other passionate young Hmong women who understand their cultural backgrounds, ambitions and challenges. Rather than focusing solely on competition, the program encourages mutual support, empowerment and personal growth.

The organization’s broader vision is to create positive change within the Hmong community by empowering Hmong women to become leaders. That vision extends beyond the individual who ultimately receives the crown.

As Tong Yang, Daliang Vang, Hayley Vang, Payong Lee and Ariel Vang prepare for this year’s celebration, each represents the promise of a new generation of Hmong women ready to lead, serve and inspire.

Ultimately, the title of Miss Hmong Minnesota is not simply about winning a competition. It is about embracing cultural heritage, demonstrating character and using one’s voice to strengthen the community.

Only one contestant will wear the crown, but all five have the opportunity to make a lasting impact.

Images courtesy United Hmong Family.