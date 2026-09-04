Every summer, the Minnesota State Fair welcomes nearly 2 million guests to a world-class showcase of agriculture, entertainment and industry with 1,600 foods, 900 free shows, 1,000 shops, rides and games, Grandstand Concert Series, exhibits and more. Always 12 days of fun ending on Labor Day, this year’s fair runs August 27 through September 7, 2026.

In 2026, the Minnesota State Fair was named the best state fair in the country for the second year in a row by USA Today. It also received recognition as the best state fair for food by Yelp and the best state fair to travel to by Travel & Leisure.

Hmong Minnesota Day – Free With Fair Admission!

At Dan Patch Park

Monday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Centering on the theme of “Together We Rise,” Hmong Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair 2026 is Monday, September 7. Programming for the whole family is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. featuring an array of Hmong artists and organizations from throughout Minnesota, including singers, dancers, community leaders and more. Now a State Fair tradition on Labor Day, the closing day of fair, activities take place on stage and in Dan Patch Park in the heart of the fairgrounds.

Here is a preliminary peek of who’s scheduled for stage performances: Ntxhais Kaj Sab, Nraug Paj Qeej, Seanjin Van, Noisy Crew, TVP Feat Matt 45, GTS K Pop Team, Nao Lor, Yeej Moua, CypherSide, The Workroom, Jeffrey Vaj, Elaria, Sirius, Ntxhais Keeb Kwm, Flora, Ntxhais Yeej Koob, Seev Ces Line Dancers, Johnny Xiong, Elena Thao, Oasis, Emerald Jade, Venus, Solaris, Nalee Vang, Elite Family, Eternal Embers, StarFire, Pong Vang, Golden Eclipse, One Family Trophy presentation and more.

Plus, don’t miss exhibits and giveaways from community organizations with booths under the tents in Dan Patch Park.

The complete schedule will be published on the State Fair’s website when it becomes available. Also check out the Hmong MN Day at the MN State Fair Facebook page.

Don’t Miss These Fair vents – Free With Fair Admission!

Hmong FFA Creed Speaking

Presented by Marcella Lee of Highland Park

Christensen Farms Stage

Wednesday, September 2, 12:35 & 2:35 p.m.

The FFA Creed underscores the organization’s beliefs about agriculture, FFA membership and the value of citizenship and patriotism. The Creed speaking event enhances public speaking skills, builds self-confidence, and advances FFA members in the degree program. This event is exclusively for seventh, eighth or ninth grade members. Members are evaluated on their ability to memorize and recite the FFA Creed. They also answer questions related to it and basic agriculture.

V.T. Bidania

Meet the Blue Ribbon Author

Alphabet Forest at Baldwin Park

Thursday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Meet Blue Ribbon Author V.T. Bidania with the featured book “Extraordinary Eliana and the Magnificent Hmong New Year.” Learn more at https://www.vtbidania.com/. Sponsored by AmazeWorks and Minnesota Historical Society Press.

Hmong Cypherside

Part of Media Stretch & Stroll Day

Dan Patch Park

Thursday, September 3, 1:00 p.m.

Break dance, hip hop and K-pop dance performances on stage

Minnesota Farmers Market Association & Friendly Hmong Farms

The Common Table at the Agriculture Horticulture Building

Friday, September 4, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Minnesota Farmers Market Association provides services, programs and leadership that support and promote farmers markets across Minnesota. Join us to learn about how we do this and to see cooking demonstrations that showcase how to do cottage food pH testing to meet the state’s Cottage Foods Law standards.

Hmong Museum and Textile Center

Creative Activities Building

Monday, September 7, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

See various projects demonstrated and get your questions answered. Felting the Mississippi River with Textile Center. Join Textile Center for a community needle felting project celebrating Minnesota’s waterways and natural landscapes. Hmong Textile Arts have demonstrations planned throughout the day, from cross stitch to weaving.

May Vang

Visiting Mathematician

Math On-A-Stick at Baldwin Park

Monday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Discover how math can be creative with visiting mathematician and artist May Vang.

Hmong Corndog – For Sale At Union Hmong Kitchen

Official New Food!

August 27 to September 7, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Union Hmong Kitchen is located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

The Hmong Corndog is pork Hmong sausage flavored with ginger, garlic, fish sauce, chili and lemongrass made in collaboration with Kramarczuk’s. Skewered, dipped in a cornmeal batter and fried. Served with a side of citrus Kua Txob sauce.

See you at the Minnesota State Fair!

For information about visiting the Great Minnesota Get-Together, here are some helpful links:

Minnesota State Fair main page

Tickets

Getting to the Fair

New Foods at the Fair

Visit the Animals

Rides and Attractions

Accessibility Guide

Visiting with Young Children

Hours

Hmoob Guide

Images courtesy Minnesota State Fair.