Minnesota State Fair Welcomes Hmong Minnesota Day at Dan Patch Park

Now in its ninth year, Hmong Minnesota Day at Dan Patch Park is about hope, healing and a celebration of life. Hmong MN Day is a celebration of culture, history, performance arts, and the contributions of Hmong Americans in Minnesota.

Stage activities feature a collaboration of Hmong artists and organizations from throughout Minnesota, including singers, dancers, martial artists, community leaders and more for all to enjoy.

Hmong MN Day at the MN State Fair is happening again on Labor Day, September 2nd, 2024.

This year’s theme is “Tribute to Tou Ger Xiong” honoring his life and legacy as Founder of Hmong MN Day. We will be back at Dan Patch Park from 10am-6pm with a high-energy program to close out the fair.

There would not be a Hmong Day at the MN State Fair if it wasn’t for Tou Ger. Tou Ger was filled with pure love and life for the community. He would light up the room anywhere he went. He would make you comfortable and included whenever he was around. His passion and love for the community cannot be measured.

We will have segments featuring contemporary performances and dancers, artists, traditional dances, and more. In addition, one of the special highlights this year will be a segment dedicated to Tou Ger Xiong and the classic music he loves.

Stayed tuned on our FB page and our event page for more updates at Hmong MN Day 2024 – Tribute to Tou Ger Xiong.

Hmong MN Day t-shirts are LIVE! They are ready to be ordered and shipped out directly to you! Sizes ranging from youth XS to adult 3XL. To purchase, please order at https://hmongmnday.printify.me/products

This year’s t-shirt theme is a dedication and tribute to our dear friend and founder of Hmong MN Day, Tou Ger Xiong. He was colorful, vibrant, and full of life.

We encourage you to order early for on-time delivery prior to Labor Day. Let’s pack State Fair in PINK to honor Tou Ger!

Come enjoy the day with your family and friends filled with many local artists from singing to dancing.

Also come and get freebies from all of our partners that will have booths there that day. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HmongMNDayMNStateFair/ for more updates!