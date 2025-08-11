Minnesota State Fair Opens August 21

Hurry! Discount Tickets On Sale Through August 20 Only!

Ways To Save

The Minnesota State Fair, also known as the Great Minnesota Get-Together, opens in just two weeks on Thursday, August 21, and runs for 12 days, ending on Labor Day, September 1. Through August 20, discount admission and ride and game tickets are for sale online and at Cub stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul, plus many outlets in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wisconsin More info about tickets: https://www.mnstatefair.org/tickets/

During the fair, regular ticket prices are $20 for adults and $18 for kids ages 5-12 and seniors 65 and over. Children 4 and under are always free. Other ways to save are to come on Kids Days or Senior Days when admission at the gates is reduced, and fewer tickets are required for rides and games. More info about Deals and Discounts: https://www.mnstatefair.org/discounts/

Things To Do

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the most popular events in North America. Every year, nearly two million people attend this world-class showcase of agriculture, art and industry – a celebration of the best of Minnesota. So much is included free with fair admission: 900 free entertainment shows; livestock competitions and horse shows; CHS Miracle of Birth Center; baking, fine arts and talent contests; hundreds of how-to demonstrations; a daily parade and fireworks show; and more! Use this searchable, sortable daily schedule to plan your day at the fair: https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/

Enjoy 1,600 food items (more than 80 on-a-stick) available for purchase at 300 food vendors. New this year – Union Hmong Kitchen is featuring the Official New Food Shrimp and Pork Toast On-A-Stick in the International Bazaar. Use our Food and Shops Finders to see all the vendors at the fair: https://www.mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/

Plus, for an additional cost, enjoy rides & games at Mighty Midway and Kidway and other ticketed attractions; 1,000 shopping vendors selling unique items; and nightly Grandstand Concerts, except on Aug. 31 when the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free.

A sampling of entertainment and exhibits at this year’s fair – all free with fair admission:

Entertainment:

TigerByteFace – August 21 & 22 at Summit Stage at the Bazaar

Alivia Lor – August 25 in Dan Patch Park

Hmong College Prep Academy Marching Band – August 26 in the Daily Parade

Hmong Cypherside – August 28 in Dan Patch Park

Hmong Minnesota Day – September 1 in Dan Patch Park: This popular, high-energy program celebrates its 10th year at the Minnesota State Fair with dancers, artists, music, exhibitors & more!

Demonstrations And Exhibits:

T. Bidania – August 29 at Alphabet Forest

Hmong Weaving and Fiber Arts in Minnesota – August 30 in the Creative Activities Building

May Vang – September 1 at Math On-A-Stick

The Common Table, coordinated by the Minnesota Food Justice Network – Everyday in the Agriculture-Horticulture Building

Get To The Fair

To get to the fair, there are dozens of free Park & Ride lots where you can park for free and take a free bus to the fairgrounds. Or take an Express Bus from a farther-out suburb where you can park free and take a bus directly to the fairgrounds for a small fee. Here are the many ways you can get to the fair: https://www.mnstatefair.org/get-here/

For more information:

mnstatefair.org

mnstatefair.org/hmoob/

Images courtesy Minnesota State Fair.