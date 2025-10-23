Minnesota Meeting On Journalism’s Future

Journalism stands as a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. It informs the public, holds power accountable, and fosters community dialogue. Yet, as our society navigates rapid change and new threats, the way we consume news is undergoing a massive transformation. The attention economy presents both significant challenges and unique opportunities for the future of information.

To explore this evolving landscape, The Minneapolis Foundation proudly hosted the Minnesota Meeting: Next in News. This essential event brought together innovators, media leaders, and community members to discuss how we can ensure our local news ecosystem continues to thrive. Attendees left with a deeper understanding of the forces shaping our news and feel inspired to support a future where all Minnesotans have access to reliable information.

The Future Of Journalism Is Now

The business of news is changing at an unprecedented pace. Traditional models face pressure while new platforms emerge, altering how stories are told and shared. This event dove into the heart of these transformations. Attendees heard directly from media leaders across Minnesota who are on the front lines, grappling with the daily challenges of survival and innovation.

These experts shared their insights on what it takes to evolve in this new era, discussing the creative strategies they are employing to fight for a future where quality journalism is accessible and sustainable. The discussions provided a candid look at the state of local news and what we, as a community, can do to support it.

A Conversation With Kara Swisher

A highlight of the Minnesota Meeting was a lunchtime discussion with the acclaimed Kara Swisher. An award-winning podcast host, CNN contributor, and editor-at-large for New York Magazine, Swisher has been a leading voice in technology reporting since the 1990s. Her work has given her unparalleled access to the tech titans who are fundamentally reshaping how we receive and process information.

Swisher offered a unique and critical perspective on the immense societal shifts underway. In her new book, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, she provides a witty and scathing account of an industry that aimed to change the world but may have broken it instead. Despite the challenges she chronicles, Swisher remains optimistic about technology’s potential to solve problems. Her insights on what lies ahead for media, technology, and society are not to be missed.

What Is The Minnesota Meeting?

The Minnesota Meeting has a rich history of fostering critical conversations about the most pressing issues of our time. Originally launched by Twin Cities business leaders in the 1980s, the series was relaunched in 2024 to provide a necessary forum for civil discourse and public dialogue.

Attendees became part of this vital conversation. The event is more than just a series of talks; it was a space where people from across the region connected, shared ideas, and found inspiration to act on our community’s greatest needs. Whether you are a media professional, a business leader, a concerned citizen, or simply curious about the future of news, your voice is essential.

This event provided a unique opportunity to engage with leading minds in journalism and technology and to contribute to a stronger, more informed Minnesota. Attendees learned connected and were inspired to help shape the future of news in our community.

.